The Independent is St George & Southern Utah’s best news & events source. Serving Cedar City to Kanab, Utah and Mesquite Nevada including all of Washington and Iron Counties in Utah. Ivins, Santa Clara, Washington, Hurricane, La Verkin, Toquerville, Leeds, Virgin, Rockville & Springdale, Utah including Zion National Park in Washington County. Parowan, Panguich and New Harmony in Iron County, Utah.