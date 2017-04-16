Action St. George, a local nonpartisan community organization, has sponsored a second Community Town Meeting to be held April 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Washington County Commission Chambers at 197 E Tabernacle in St. George. The meeting is free and open to the public.

The forum is intended to offer community members a place to civilly and peacefully voice political and social concerns and offer proposals and resolutions to their representatives.

Invitations have been extended to our state and local representatives. Mayor Jon Pike, a member of the St. George City Council, and a Washington County Commissioner, will attend, and the event has been calendared at Sen. Hatch’s office.

The following topics will be discussed at the Community Town Meeting:

—Access to healthcare. —The opioid epidemic. —Safeguarding Social Security and Medicare. —Environmental conservation and preservation. —Ethics in government. —Human rights and safety. —Freedom of speech. —The right to peaceful assembly and the airing of grievances. —Media literacy. —Federal budget priorities, including taxpayer cost and personal impact of the border wall and defense spending.

The Washington County Commission Chambers is located at 197 E. Tabernacle St. in St. George. Those interested in attending can find the latest updates or RSVP at Action St. George’s Facebook page.

