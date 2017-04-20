Amazing Earthfest seeks volunteersAmazing Earthfest — an informative, weeklong festival that includes documentary screenings and other events that focus on nature- and science-based topics — seeks volunteers to run the 11th Amazing Earthfest in Kanab May 14–20.

Those interested in volunteering should visit AmazingEarthfest.org, call the festival director at (435) 644-3735, or sign up through the Amazing Earthfest website with an email to the festival director.

