Apple Repair St. George Utah | 10 Percent Off Labor at MacTek in November
Southern Utah’s Elite Apple Repair Team
MacTek first began serving southern Utah in 2000. At the time they were the only all-Apple/Macintosh service in southern Utah. They then billed themselves as “On-Site Specialists,” something that is no longer possible in most cases due to the increasing complexity of opening Apple computers and special tools and diagnostics needed not available onsite. The founder, Robert Stevens, moved on to doing home theater during the housing boom, all while still repairing Apple products. In 2010, he opened a shop on Bluff Street in St. George, which was short lived due to an opportunity to be the master technician and service manager for Simply Mac. Robert has decided to move on and re-open MacTek after nearly seven years at Simply Mac, having performed over 8,000 repairs with a lifetime total of well over 10,000 repairs under his belt. During Robert’s tenure at Simply Mac, he has won president’s club in 2016 as well received Master Tech MVP for 2012 and 2013. In addition, he was recognized as one of the two top performing technicians within Simply Mac by Apple in 2013. Along with his service team, he attained Premium Service Provider six years in a row, Apple’s highest Authorized Service Provider Status. Their goal is to treat every customer like family and get your computer running as we would want our own to run.
Their services
Here is just a little of what they do:
—Hard drive replacements and upgrades (SSD or HD).
—Display replacements.
—Ram upgrades.
—Software repair and malware removal.
—Internal component replacement: power supplies, batteries, logic boards, fans, etc.
—Power adapters.
—Data backups and time machine setups.
—Password resets.
—Data recovery, in-house or through professional partner Kroll Ontrack.
This is just an example of what they offer; they offer much more. Call anytime and leave a voicemail. They will call back ASAP.
For the month of November, MacTek is offering 10 percent off labor. Bring in this printable savings coupon or simply present it on your mobile device at time of service to receive savings.
MacTek is located at 511 E. St. George Blvd. Suite A, in St. George. Contact them at (435) 429-0944 for any questions regarding your repair, or visit them online at mactekutah.com to view a full list of their services.