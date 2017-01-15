🔊 Click to listen to story

Auditions for Tuacahn’s 2017 season have officially begun. Through the month of January and into February, the production team at Tuacahn Center for the Arts will watch hundreds of performers vying for a few spots.

“It’s an exciting time of year when we get to travel across the country looking for the perfect ‘Shrek’ or the perfect ‘Princess Fiona’ as well as many other roles that will help make Tuacahn’s 2017 season even more exciting,” said Scott Anderson, artistic director.

This year, Tuacahn will feature “Shrek The Musical,” “Newsies,” and another Broadway hit musical. Since the productions will run in repertory between the end of May and mid-October of this year, actors will be cast in all three shows. Auditions will take place in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Provo, and at Tuacahn.

“Twelve years ago when I was first involved, we held auditions and we couldn’t get any Broadway veterans to audition for us,” Anderson said. “Now, over the next few weeks, we will actually look at more than 1,500 actors, most of them being Broadway veterans. It’s becoming more difficult to make our final selections, because instead of a handful of seasoned Broadway talent coming, we now have literally hundreds coming to audition wanting to perform here at Tuacahn.”

Of the some 40 roles that will be cast, over half of them will be members of the Actors’ Equity Association.

“Every show produced on Broadway is required to cast ‘equity actors,’” said Ryan Norton, associate producer. “So the level of performers that Tuacahn now attracts is not only Broadway talent, but everyone will have experience behind them of actually performing on Broadway or has national tour credit.”

By mid-February, the auditions will be over and the selections for this year’s season will be complete. Actors report to Tuacahn for their first rehearsal April 10. They will spend the next six months performing in the 2,000-seat Tuacahn Amphitheatre.

“The auditions time is an amazing process to be part of,” Anderson said. “We get to see some of America’s finest theater talent and then bring them back to Tuacahn for our audiences to enjoy.”

Reserved seating tickets for all of Tuacahn’s 2015 shows and concerts are now on sale. More information about Tuacahn Center for the Arts’ audition schedule, upcoming shows, and tickets is available by calling (435) 652-3300 or (800) 746-9882 or at tuacahn.org.

