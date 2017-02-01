Author Craig Childs gives free lecture in Springdale

🔊 Click to listen to story

Author and National Public Radio commentator Craig Childs will give a lecture, “The Other Side of the World; An Evening of Ancient Stories, the Ice Age, and Other Events of the Americas” Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. The lecture will be given at the Canyon Community Center in Springdale. Childs will share winter tales interwoven with a sneak peek of writings from his latest book about Ice Age America. Joining Childs will be local musician Dave Tate. The lecture is free and open to the public.

The Zion Canyon Field Institute’s Fern and J. L. Crawford Lecture Series is a collaborative presentation of Zion Canyon Field Institute — the educational arm of Zion Natural History Association and the park’s nonprofit partner — and the Division of Resource Management in Zion National Park. The Canyon Community Center is located at 126 Lion Blvd. in Springdale. More information is available by calling (435) 772-3264.

