Bit and Spur Saloon hosts The Reals New Year’s Eve

The Bit and Spur Saloon will host The Reals in Springdale on Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Bit and Spur Saloon. The Reals are a country band based near Denver, Colorado. This show is 21 and over (ID required) and carries a $20 cover charge.

The Bit and Spur is located at 1212 Zion Park Blvd. in Springdale.

