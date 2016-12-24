Bit and Spur Saloon hosts The Reals New Year’s Eve
The Reals, photo courtesy of the Bit and Spur Saloon

The Bit and Spur Saloon will host The Reals in Springdale on Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Bit and Spur Saloon. The Reals are a country band based near Denver, Colorado. This show is 21 and over (ID required) and carries a $20 cover charge.

The Bit and Spur is located at 1212 Zion Park Blvd. in Springdale.

