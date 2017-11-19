By Carrie Smith

Bye bye, Black Friday. Hello new best friend! Join Best Friends Animal Society for a different kind of Black Friday event at the visitor center in downtown Kanab. Lovable cats, kittens, dogs, bunnies, and birds will be ready to help you escape the holiday shopping frenzy. Enjoy super-low adoption fees. Some will even be free! Come by on Friday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 235 S 100 E in Kanab right next to the Holiday Inn. Learn more at bestfriends.org/visitorcenter.

Skip the crowded cities and shopping malls. Join us in Kanab for a small town holiday experience.

Kanab activities

—Turkey Trot Fun Run (Thanksgiving morning) —Black Friday specials at local merchants and discounts at restaurants —Free Santa photos at Best Friends Visitor Center on Saturday 4:30–6 p.m. —Parade of Lights (Christmas parade on Saturday night through downtown) —Other holiday festivities throughout Friday and Saturday include carolers, fire pits, and a live nativity scene

Carrie Smith is the manager of community engagement at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab.

