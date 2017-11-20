Brigham’s Playhouse will present a performance of “Plaid Tidings Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. Struggling to make it as a swing and standards harmony group, the Plaids are suddenly wiped out by a school bus while driving to their first real gig. Nearly fifty years later, they’ve returned to Earth to put on a holiday special they never performed, and the foursome puts on a posthumous performance, singing with Perry Como onstage. The Plaids will bring back holiday classics with a Forever Plaid twist such as “Jingle Bells, “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and “The Dreidel Song.” Sprinkled among their holiday offerings are audience favorites like their three-minute version of “The Ed Sullivan Show,” this time featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks, the Vienna Boys Choir, and a Plaid Caribbean Christmas.

Ticket prices range from $17 to $23. Brigham’s Playhouse is located at 25 N 300 W #C1 in Washington.

