On Oct. 28 at 10 a.m., the annual Sheep Parade will take place on Main Street during the Cedar Livestock & Heritage Festival, an annual celebration of southern Utah’s agricultural traditions and lifestyle. A thousand sheep from the Nelson family herd will follow the Cedar Livestock Trail from Cedar Mountain to their winter home in the Cedar Valley.

The Cedar Livestock & Heritage Festival celebrates Iron County’s livestock and agricultural culture Oct. 26–29 with a variety of authentic events, including a Grand Marshal reception honoring Craig Jones, cowboy poetry, a Dutch oven cooking contest, a draft horse and antique tractor pull, a stock dog demonstration, a sheep camp display, a quilt show, a vintage auto display, a ranch rodeo and the Sheep Parade.

“The first sheep were herded up on Cedar Mountain in 1870, and every year since then, they have made the trek from the mountain to the valley, making their way through Cedar City,” said festival chairman Chad Reid. “This year will be no exception. We are proud that our festival will once again celebrate this important and historic event.”

Horses, wagons, antique tractors, stock dogs, and historic and modern sheep camps will also take part in the procession. The parade route is along Main Street from 200 S to 400 N. After the parade, the tractors and sheep camps will remain on display for the remainder of the day at the Cross Hollows Events Center, located at 11 N. Cross Hollows Dr.

Stock Dog Trials will take place Oct. 26–28 at the SUU Farm on Westview Drive.

“Some of the best dog handlers and dogs in the U.S. will be competing in this year’s contest and they will go up against some really tough ewes who have just come off our beautiful mountains,” Reid said. “They will be a true test for the dogs and their handlers.”

More information on the Cedar Livestock & Heritage Festival and Sheep Parade is available at cedarlivestockfest.com.

