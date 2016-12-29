🔊 Click to listen to story

2016 has been a rough year all around. Looking for a way to celebrate it ending? Zion Canyon Brew Pub (95 Zion Park Blvd in Springdale) is holding a New Year’s Eve bash this Saturday featuring Grateful Dead cover band Catfish John. The show runs from 9 p.m. to midnight, and there is a $10 cover charge.

In addition to live music, patrons can enjoy the craft beers and tasty pub food offered by Southern Utah’s first microbrewery.

Fans of the Grateful Dead won’t want to miss this show, and the uninitiated would be hard pressed to find a better introduction to the work of the iconic band. As Catfish John says of themselves “In dedication and devotion to the musical adventure of the Grateful Dead: Jeff Orr, Dusty Alander, Scott Tillotson, Dan Klepinger, Wyatt Rakich, Keith Alcantara and Jay Gavin bring back their own interpretation of music that has inspired for 50 years!” They add, “It’s all about the energy and the community.”

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate the New Year with that high energy community. For more information on Zion Brew Pub’s Catfish John New Year’s Eve party call 435-772-0336.

