On April 22 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., The Colorado City Music Festival will take place at Maxwell Park in Hildale. It is the first music festival in the history of the Short Creek area, which comprises the border towns of Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Arizona. The music festival is free and open to the public.

The festival was founded by Tom Bennett, a folk singer and owner of Sweet Salt Records. The Short Creek community is known for its polygamist population, owing to the prevalence of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the area. Bennett says he worked with Short Creek community members, both FLDS and ex-FLDS, and brought people together to launch the event. The festival is funded entirely on donations.

Participating bands and performers include Tom Bennett, Oskar & Julia, Lorin Walker Madsen & The Hustlers, The Wade Wilson Project, Cleo, Laura Lounsbury, and Liza Renee LeBaron.

More information is available by visiting the Colorado City Music Festival Facebook page or contacting Bennett at (801) 696-0471.

