Dixie State University’s weekly lecture series, Dixie Forum, will host a discussion by Craig Harline on religious figure Martin Luther. Craig Harline, a professor of early modern history at Brigham Young University, will give his lecture from noon to 12:50 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Dunford Auditorium of the Browning Resource Center on DSU’s campus. The event is free and open to the public.

This year marks the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther nailing his 95 theses to the door of the Castle Church, marking the start of the Reformation.

Harline will present on what Luther intended 500 years ago and the true outcome of his actions. Harline’s lecture will center on how consequences often distort the original events. He suggests that people tend to turn actors into statues and larger-than-life figures, making it hard to relate to them or to learn from them. Harline will offer a unique look at the “flesh and blood” Luther during the early events that made him famous.

Harline has published numerous books on the religious history of Europe since the Middle Ages that have received recognition in Publishers Weekly’s Top Ten Books in Religion and Foreword Reviews’ INDIEFAB Book of the Year in Religion. His newest book, “A World Ablaze: The Rise of Martin Luther and the Birth of the Reformation,” was just released this month from Oxford University Press.

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George and DSU communities to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via a 50-minute presentation. Next week, Dixie Forum will host Dr. Candice Hansen from the Planetary Science Institute as she presents “The Exploration of Saturn” at noon on Nov. 7 in the Dunford Auditorium.

More information is available online.

