Violinist Dr. Hasse Borup will perform works by Danish composer Carl Nielsen Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the SUU Thorley Recital Hall in the music building. Borup will be accompanied on piano by Andrew Staupe. The performance is free and open to the public.

Preceding the concert will be an educational presentation at 2 p.m. featuring music by Telemann performed by Dr. Kasia Sokol-Borup and a master class at 3:30 p.m. featuring local students. Both are designed for string teachers and students to improve their string playing and are also free and open to the public.

The 7:30 p.m. concert music includes Nielsen’s complete works for violin and piano. His early works are influenced by the Romantic era, and his later style is a fusion of dramatic harmonies. The recital is part of Borup’s project to record the complete works for violin by Nielsen.

Borup is the head of strings at the University of Utah where he teaches violin and chamber music. Previous appointments include positions at The George Washington University and University of Virginia. He has performed throughout Europe and the U.S.

His wife, Dr. Kasia Sokol-Borup, is a native of Poland who teaches string pedagogy at the University of Utah. She came to the U.S. at the age of 17 to study at the Interlochen Arts Academy. She has also taught in Colorado, and she created a pre-college string program at the University of Utah Preparatory Division. She performs with the Utah Symphony periodically as well throughout the U.S.

Staupe has received critical acclaim at Carnegie Hall and performs through the U.S. and Europe. He has earned prizes in a number of competitions, recorded extensively, and teaches piano at the University of Utah.

