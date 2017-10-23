In celebration of Dixie State University’s 2017 homecoming week, the “D” on Black Hill will glow red each evening Oct. 22–28. Inspired by the popular Guns N’ Roses hit, the homecoming theme “Paradise City” invites students, alumni, and the community to visit the DSU campus for homecoming week.

The week kicks off with a classic car show and dinner provided by the DSU Alumni Association. Free and open to the entire community, the event is set to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Wade Alumni House.

The next evening, Miss Dixie State University will be crowned during the annual pageant at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center. General admission tickets are $10 and available at the door.

Showcasing services that support mental and physical health throughout Washington County, the Wellness Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 25 on the DSU Diagonal. Immediately following the fair, the Human Performance Center groundbreaking ceremony and open house will take place and usher in the future of DSU allied health programs. The ceremony will be held at noon Oct. 25 at the center’s build site — the former Student Activities Center parking lot.

That evening, “Lilo & Stitch” will be played on two giant screens overlooking St. George during the Dixie Flix Drive-In Movie. DSU will partner with Dixie Applied Technology College to host the event at the Ridge Top Complex at 620 S. Airport Road. Gates open at 7 p.m. and admission is free, Local food trucks will be available for attendees to purchase dinner.

The original Harlem Globetrotters will play at 7 p.m. Oct 26 in the Burns Arena. Tickets are $40 for general admission.

The Homecoming Assembly will feature a high-energy talent show at 10 a.m. Oct. 27 in the Eccles Concert Hall. Dr. Andrew Barnum, who was a professor and administrator at Dixie College from 1959 to 1995 and who currently serves as curator of DSU’s Museum of Natural Science, will be honored with a statue unveiling at 11:30 a.m. in the science building.

Later that night, the Alumni Banquet will combine with the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to recognize DSU supporters. Brent E. Snow and Dr. Robert W. Prince will be awarded with Distinguished Alumni Recognitions, and brothers Willard and Arvel Milne will be posthumously inducted into DSU’s hall of fame. The festivities will take place in the Gardner Center Ballroom at 6 p.m. Oct. 27. At 11:59 p.m. Oct. 27, the Midnight 5K will be held on DSU’s stadium track.

Homecoming week wraps up with a full schedule of events Oct. 28. The annual Homecoming Parade will begin at 10 a.m. with more than 100 entrants marching along Tabernacle Street from 700 E to Main Street. Immediately after the parade, a free lunch will be served at the Wade Alumni House until 12:30 p.m. Then DSU’s football team will take on Adams State at 1 p.m.

Articles related to “DSU celebrates homecoming week”