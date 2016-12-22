🔊 Click to listen to story

You may be thinking to yourself, “I have read this already,” but I can tell you I had the pleasure to snowboard a second ski resort opening here in southern Utah, and the timing couldn’t of had worked better, which begs the question, “How many opening weekends is it possible to attend in a season?” Hmm, let me know. This time, I headed up to Eagle Point Resort located in Beaver, and if you haven’t been yet, you will probably fall in love. Normally, I don’t indulge in what the weatherman is saying until we arrive into winter season, and then I tune into the nightly news and use websites and apps to set up my

travel plans (I know you’re nodding “yes” with me). All of my sources were predicting a significant amount of snowfall for the weekend, and upon my arrival Friday afternoon, it was already taking shape. Eagle Point had already received 19 inches of fresh Utah pow in the prior days, and from the time I checked in to Saturday morning, it had dumped another 12, waking up to a winter wonderland. (Side note: In late November, Eagle Point Resort garnered national attention after receiving 54 inches of snow in one storm).

Of course, I planned to make it an early one on such a day, as did the number of cars rushing up to the parking lot as I made my way to my drop in point (Eagle Point has a reverse chairlift system where you ride down the mountain first and then you take the lift). Seconds upon strapping into my bindings, I found myself snowboarding down what felt like my own private untracked run where all I could see was fresh powder and the feeling of soft snow under my board as it gently glided me down the hill. Oh, did I mention it was not officially open yet? Remember, you have to ride down to catch the lift!

Splitting my time between the “steep” side of the mountain boasting it’s black diamond runs and the more mellow beginner side containing the terrain park designed by Parkfab, with 15 park features for all skill levels including three “natural” features repurposed from fallen trees, definitely kept me busy all weekend where “powder” was the theme that bonded new and old friends. Needless to say, we had powder for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Don’t worry, as the resort also has a great restaurant and bar with great

atmosphere to visit between skiing and snowboarding. Eagle Point Resort welcomes a DJ in the Canyonside Lodge every Saturday night, so be sure to grab the crew for a good time. I’d like to thank CEO Shane Gadbaw for his generosity and inviting me up as well as the rest of the great employees at Eagle Point. To learn more about the resort, please visit eaglepointresort.com, and as always, stay up to date on my winter adventures on my Instagram. See you on the hill!

