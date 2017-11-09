Frontier Homestead State Park hosts Iron Mission Days

Frontier Homestead State Park will celebrate the founding of Cedar City with a day of hands-on activities Nov. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. as the park hosts its annual Iron Mission Days.

Pioneer activities, crafts for kids, and living history demonstrations will be available. Staff will be showcasing tomahawk-throwing, dipping candles, and baking in the wood-fired bread oven, and the museum blacksmith and the Sagebrush Fiber Artisans will be present. Additionally, visitors will be able to practice log cutting with crosscut saws, pitching horseshoes, rope making, running the historic corn sheller, and making rag dolls.

The cost is $5 per family or free with a museum membership. More information is available at frontierhomestead.org or by calling (435) 586-9290. Frontier Homestead State Park is located at 635 N. Main St. in Cedar City.

