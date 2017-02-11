What is in a name? “The Importance of Being Earnest” kicks off 2017 season at Brigham’s Playhouse

🔊 Click to listen to story

By Melanie Baxendale

Brigham’s Playhouse, a southern Utah leader in live theater, has begun its 2017 season with “The Importance of Being Earnest,” an Oscar Wilde classic. This production, which will be sure to tickle your funny bone, will run through Feb. 18 at Brigham’s Playhouse’s intimate indoor theater in CottonTown Village. This production is exclusively sponsored by Salvage, Esplin, and Radmall, PC-certified public accountants.

In this play, you may you ask, “What is in a name?” Well, everything, if your name is “Earnest”! This is Oscar Wilde’s hilarious telling of mistaken identity in which two gentlemen assume the same name to escape responsibility. Throw in an imaginary friend, secret romance, a family mystery, and a curious handbag, and you’ll laugh out loud — no matter how earnest you are.

Come see it for yourself. This play is sure to bring you an uplifting, delightful experience! Performances will run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. with Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m.

The 2017 season continues after “The Importance of Being Earnest” with “Murder For Two” followed by “Annie Get Your Gun.” Summer shows include “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” and “High School Musical, Jr.” Rounding off the season will be “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “She Loves Me,” and our special Christmas production of “Forever Plaid Presents: Plaid Tidings.” Season tickets are available in 5 or 7 passes and are on sale for this season.

Brigham’s Playhouse believes in the power of live theater and its ability to provide audiences and performing artists with life-changing experiences. It is located at CottonTown Village in Washington, just across from Star Nursery on Telegraph Road, next to Red Barn. This is the third season for Brigham’s Playhouse, which was founded in 2014 by the Young and Knapp families.

For more information about Brigham’s Playhouse or to purchase tickets, please visit brighamsplayhouse.com or call (435) 251-8000. Box office hours are Tuesdays–Fridays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m.

