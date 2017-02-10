🔊 Click to listen to story

The Independent Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Get a new pet today!

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets: City of Mesquite Animal Shelter

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter is located at 795 Hardy Way and is open for adoptions from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Please call (702) 346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk, or visit mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at (702) 346-5268.

Zippy

Zippy is a gentle little dog. He is round and could use a diet and exercise routine. He loves to go for walks and he behaves well on a leash. He does not seem to know how to play but is showing interest in toys. He is quite the love bug and wants attention and to be with people. Zippy is over 5 years old.

Laser

Laser was found as a stray. His coloration is quite unusual. Laser is a friendly, outgoing boy. He loves people and sitting on laps. He behaves well on a leash. Laser does not seem to know how to play with toys, but he is very attentive to people and would be a fun companion. Laser is approximately 3 years old.

Toto

Toto was on his own for over a month wandering the neighborhood and being chased by well-meaning people. He finally wandered into a yard to play with a dog and followed a lady into her home. It is hard to believe he had no home to return to. He knows basic commands like “sit,” “fetch,” “bring back,” “wait,” and “come.” He loves women but is very cautious of men. He behaves well on a leash. He needs a secure fenced yard, because he can squeeze through fencing.

Baloo

Baloo was returned to the shelter because of allergies in the home. His previous owners were sad to see him go. He was originally found as a stray. He is a very calm, laid-back boy. He comes when called. He is a very neat and clean cat. He loves being held and receiving attention. He purrs all of the time and loves playing with toys or just being with someone.

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets: P.A.W.S. Adoption Center

PAWS Adoption Center is located at 1125 W 1130 N in St George. Please submit an application at dixiepaws.org. Call (435) 688-9748, or email officepaws@gmail.com. All pets are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and current on vaccinations.

Mama

Mama is approximately 4 years old. She loves going on walks and being with people. She is new to P.A.W.S. and still a little unfamiliar. If you would like more info on Mama, please contact P.A.W.S. Applications are being accepted now. She would love to have a family to go home to.

Marley

Marley is 8 months old and full of energy and would make a great companion for an active family with kids of any age. She loves to hike and be outdoors. She does know some basic training and is incredibly smart. Marley works well off treat incentives and can be trained to do just about anything. If your family is ready for a great family dog, adopt Marley. You won’t regret it.

Aggie

Aggie is a darling 6-month-old girl who is looking for a foster or adoptive family. Aggie is completely blind. She gets around very well using scent. She is litter-box trained and gets along well with other cats, but preferably those who aren’t too rough with her. Aggie is super sweet and your typical 6-month-old. She is funny and cuddly. She was abandoned and really needs help.

Taylor

This is one of the cutest, sweetest females at P.A.W.S. She loves to play and always welcomes a cuddle and ear scratch. She has the biggest, most stunning emerald green eyes. Taylor is 6 1/2 years old and will make a wonderful addition to her forever family.

Lexi

Lexi is a 10-month-old DSH tortoiseshell. She is very playful and sweet and gets along with other cats. Lexi has been at P.A.W.S. since October 2016 and came from a kill shelter. She is very ready to find her forever family and home.