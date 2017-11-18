The Independent Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Get a new pet today!

Providing Animals With Support (PAWS)

PAWS Adoption Center is located at 1125 W 1130 N in St. George. Please submit an application at dixiepaws.org. Call (435) 688-9748 or email officepaws@gmail.com. All pets are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and current on vaccinations. Below are the pets currently available for adoption from the shelter.

During November, the adoption fee for PAWS’ pets listed below is waived for those age 65 or older.

Teddy

Teddy may be 15 years old, but he is as playful as a puppy! He has a lot of pep and collects rocks for you to throw. He likes playing with toys, mealtime, and getting his belly rubbed! His adoption fee is $50.

Roosevelt

Roosevelt (Rosie) is a very sweet 9-year-old male poodle. He is a lap dog who stays by his person’s side and cuddles up on the couch for naps. Although he is blind, he is alert and playful and loves attention. His adoption fee is $50.

Archie

Archie is one of the most beautiful and lovable cats PAWS has ever come across. He is 8 years old and a little thin, but his vet check proved him to be in very good health. He is a calm guy who loves to spend time in your arms or on your lap. He loves to spend time in our office laying next to the volunteers, sitting on the window sill soaking up some rays, or playfully batting his toys around. His teeth have recently been cleaned so his already to meet his forever family! His adoption fee is $35.

Baby

Baby is a sweet 10-year-old tabby. He is soft and easygoing but likes to be the only animal in the house. He gives snuggles and purrs in return. He’s an easygoing guy but has been sad since he lost his human and is looking for his new forever home where he can lounge around and be loved. His adoption fee is $35.

Nelly

Nelly is an 8-year-old female tabby. She is such a sweet girl who came to PAWS in the middle of October. Nelly had a BB in her back leg. She has seen the vet and is healing nicely. If you’re looking for a great companion who likes to lounge around, get in and meet Nelly. Her adoption fee is $35.

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.

Myrtle

Myrtle is a red-eared slider turtle, which is a relatively large turtle that can reach up to 12 inches in length. She will need an aquarium with a decent depth of water to swim in (the bigger the better, they are semi-aquatic turtles after all) and a basking area under a full-spectrum light source. She has specific dietary needs, and Best Friends will provide that information for you. She loves to watch you, she’ll just about eat from your hand, and we’re sure you’ll love having her in your home. Myrtle was born in 2005. When cared for correctly, sliders can live 20 years or more. No sanctuary visit is necessary; however, you must be within driving distance of Kanab to adopt. If you are interested in a slider, please fill out an adoption survey.

Scooby

Scooby is extremely sweet and has a wonderful doggie grin. An all-around friendly dog, he is affectionate and loves to snuggle. He’s also active and smart, too. He loves walks and likes to do food puzzles and training. He loves being around other dogs at the sanctuary, but he really likes to play rough and is very vocal with other dogs. Because he can come on a bit strong and rude, any other dogs in a new home need to be okay with that personality trait. Born in 2016, Scooby was rescued after Hurricane Irma in Florida. He can be a little mouthy and jumpy when he’s excited. Adopted briefly after the hurricane, he was returned for nipping kids in the home. At the sanctuary, he is working on keeping all four paws on the ground and not using his mouth to ask for attention. Overall, he’s a great dog who does settle down over time and will do well in a home that will continue his training.

Pebbles

Pebbles may be a little shy and fearful with strangers, but given time to warm up to new people, she will let her big personality loose. She loves to chase and herd her doggie roommates around, she always has something to talk about and she has fun doing her own thing. She’s also striking to look at with her white coat and extra-large ears. Born in 2014, Pebbles came to Best Friends from a humane society in Arizona. Her caregivers in Dogtown are hand-feeding her to help her build trust with people. She would do best with a person or family who can be patient and help her blossom into a dog who will enjoy fun activities like car rides and long walks.

Sangria

Sangria is very friendly, and she will run to the door to greet you. She’s not crazy about other female cats, but she gets along with males. Born at the end of 2016, Sangria was found as a stray. She was sick after being spayed, but she’s returned to health and has not had any problems since. Sangria is long-legged, lanky, and cute. Best Friends think she would quickly adjust to a new home, preferably where there’s a male kitty or two.

Wilbur

This striking tabby loves to talk! When you meet him, he’s not shy about asking, “Do you want to pet me?” While you’re stroking him, he’ll loosen up and tell you how good it feels (in cat language, of course). And Wilbur listens as well as he talks. When you call his name, he’ll come running to you! He’s done great going on sleepovers, and he loves stroller rides. Born in 2005, this personable kitty would love to be part of a family. He seems to be quite healthy, but Wilbur has tested positive for Feline Leukemia, or FeLV. Wilbur gets along great with other cats, so he would be fine either as a one-and-only or as a friend for your other FeLV-positive cats. With his outgoing personality, this gorgeous cat needs a person to be his special friend. If you take him home, he promises you’ll always have somebody to talk to! Won’t you consider giving Wilbur a call?

Because Animals Matter

Because Animals Matter is dedicated to reducing animal abuse and neglect through education. It offers fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped animals for adoption through a network of foster homes and the Because Animals Matter Center, a transition facility. It also welcomes volunteers for a variety of activities and needs foster families for animals awaiting their forever homes. Please contact Because Animals Matter at (435) 773-5209 or visit becauseanimalsmatter.com for more information.

Felicity

Felicity is a big sweetheart of a German Shepherd mix pup. She is approximately 1 year old. She is energetic and happy. Felicity weighs about 60 pounds and hasn’t met a human, dog, or ball she doesn’t like. She still has that puppy energy, so she needs an active family with a yard to call home. She is smart and loves to please but is still learning her manners, so she needs guidance and consistent reinforcement of the rules. She walks well on a leash but would make a loving companion for a walker, runner, or hiker. Her special skills include fetch, morning snuggles, and loving everyone who walks through the door. To meet Felicity, contact Danielle at (435) 862-7553. Felicity’s adoption fee is $125.

Baley

Baley, a German Shepherd in a Chihuahua body, ended up at a local shelter after his owner died, and there was no one to take care of him. He is a happy little guy who just wants a lap to sit on, a warm bed, some walks and car rides, and of course food and water. BAM does know that he shared a kennel space with another dog and is good with them, but they don’t know about cats or children. Toddlers probably shouldn’t be in the picture since he was in an adult-only home before, but older, respectful children would probably be fine. Baley is ready to go to a new family immediately. His adoption fee is $125. To meet Baley or find out more about him contact Aggie (435) 773-1667 or Sue at (801) 554-3378.

Winnie

Winnie is a very sweet, low-key little dog. She gets along great with other dogs and older kids. She is very loyal and loves to be right by your side at all times. She is a great buddy for someone looking for a constant companion. Winnie is housetrained and does well in a kennel at night. Winnie has Lupus, and her medication (25 mg Cyclosporine) has to be given 1 hour before food or 2 hours after. It costs about $45 a month. Call Michelle at (435) 703-3926 for more information on Winnie. Her adoption fee is $125.

Nikita

Nikita was scheduled to die on July 21 at the shelter. Fortunately, BAM was able to come to the rescue! Nikita is a smaller pit weighing about 35 pounds and is about 4 years old. Nikita has some medical issues for which she is currently being treated (allergies and dysplasia, which means she won’t be going on long hikes or jogging) but is a happy, loving girl. Nikita always has a ball or a toy or a bone in her mouth, and her tail is constantly going at warp speed. Nikita is working on her manners and is a very energetic girl. She does not soil her kennel, and we believe she is housebroken and is good with other dogs and children. She is not good with cats. To find out more about him, contact Aggie (435) 773-1667 or Sue at (801) 554-3378. Call about special adoption fee.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter is located at 795 Hardy Way and is open for adoptions Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. Please call (702) 346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk, or visit mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at (702) 346-5268. Adoption fees include spaying or neutering and a one-year rabies shot. Mesquite residents only receive one-year city pet licenses.

Miley

Miley lost her home when her owner moved. She is 9 years old. She is a fun blend of dogs. Her little short legs do not keep her from wanting to go for long walks, nor do they keep her from climbing. She can climb a chain-link fence. She will need a secure, solid fencing for her yard. She waited patiently on the other side of the fence for volunteers to come for her. She is house-trained.

Ashes

Ashes came to the shelter with two other cats when her owner moved and could not take them with her. Ashes is a very nice cat, and she gets along with well with other cats. She is a beautiful tortoiseshell cat. She is shy but is getting better and wanting attention. She loves brushing and to play with the laser and her patchwork mouse. She has taken over mothering the kittens.

Patsy

Patsy was found sitting on a porch. She is approximately 3–4 months old. Patsy is very friendly and loves to be held and cuddled. She loves playing with the other cats and kittens. Patsy does not like being alone. Patsy can be adopted but cannot leave shelter until she is spayed.