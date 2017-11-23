The Independent Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Get a new pet today!

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter is located at 795 Hardy Way and is open for adoptions Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. Please call (702) 346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk, or visit mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at (702) 346-5268. Adoption fees include spaying or neutering and a one-year rabies shot. Mesquite residents only receive one-year city pet licenses.

Fox

Fox is two years old and came from a home where he lived in the backyard. He is very high energy and will need a home where someone is familiar with the breed. He does know “sit” and “down” commands and is learning to walk on a leash. He is very strong. He needs a secure yard and will need all basic training and house training. Fox is a very beautiful dog.

Roscoe

Roscoe came to the shelter as a stray. He is approximately 1 year old and is full of energy. He will need a home where he can get a lot of exercise and he will need all the basic training. He would be best in a home with no small children due to his outpouring of energy.

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.

Wren

Wren came to the sanctuary from a rural humane society. She was in a tough situation before she was rescued, so she is wary of people and has trust issues. Wren really wants to be friends with people; she just needs a little time and patience. She’s okay with going for walks as long as she’s leashed up slowly and gently. Born in 2016, Wren is great with other dogs. She’s looking for a loving, understanding home and that special person who will give her the time she needs to build confidence and develop trust.

Caboodle

Caboodle and his sister Kit were abandoned on the side of the road at eight weeks old. A rescue organization took them in, and they later came to Best Friends. Born in 2016, Caboodle has a neurological condition that causes him to struggle to walk and to maintain his balance. The cause of his neurological condition is unknown, and in many ways he is very much like a normal puppy. He is a happy, fun pup who loves other dogs, playing in the snow, and taking a daily spin in his specially-designed cart. He has an excellent nose and enjoys doing nose work (a search-and-scenting sport). The biggest challenge in a home will be ensuring that he can safely move around. Caboodle will need to find a person or a family who can make accommodations for him while loving him just as he is. Caboodle has a generous sponsor who will cover his adoption fee.

Hopper

Hopper likes people, but he’ll hang back and wait for you to approach him. He gives other cats their own space. Born in 2007, he came from a rescue group in northern Utah where he got along with cat-friendly dogs. It might take him a moment to adjust to a new home, but once he does, he’ll be very affectionate and you’ll hear his great purr.

Jamaica

Meet one of the legendary “rafter cats” here at Best Friends! Cats like these make wonderful companions-from-afar. You can’t hold them or pet them — at least, not yet. But they think, feel, and love, just like the rest of us. And if you give them the chance, they can be a real part of your home. They just haven’t had any experience being pets. Jamaica came to Best Friends from a Utah shelter. Born in 2012, he’s in good health, and he gets along well with other cats. Shy cats like these have always been an important part of Best Friends’ culture. They have special spirits and deep personalities. And this beautiful cat would love to be a part of your life.

Larkspur

Larkspur is a juvenile male Plum-Headed Parakeet. He came to Best Friends from a major hoarding situation, and we are uncertain of his age, but we know he is young. He is shy and will require a patient person to help him learn to be comfortable in a home environment.

Providing Animals With Support (PAWS)

PAWS Adoption Center is located at 1125 W 1130 N in St. George. Please submit an application at dixiepaws.org. Call (435) 688-9748 or email officepaws@gmail.com. All pets are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and current on vaccinations. Below are the pets currently available for adoption from the shelter.

Nanuk

Nanuk is the perfect companion dog. She is always right by your side, happy to be doing what you are doing! She is excited to go for walks, ride in the car, and play and is just as happy to settle in and lay right next to you. She is well-behaved and has good leash manners. She is a 9-year-old American Eskimo dog. Her adoption fee is only $75.

Daisy Mae

Daisy Mae is new to PAWS. She is a very sweet girl who gets along with everyone. Her owner didn’t have time for her anymore. She is 9 years young and still has a lot of love to give. Come and meet Daisy Mae at PAWS! Her adoption fee is $75.

Ace

There are only great things to say about Ace. This 3-year-old is the perfect house cat: loving, playful, and charming. His adoption fee is $65.

Donna

Donna is a 3-year-old Siamese mix. This beauty is cuddly, social, and so lovable. She gets along with other cats and lived with a dog. Her adoption fee is $65.

Duce

Duce is a 3-year-old Siamese mix, and he is a big flirt. This social, loving cat is everything you want in a feline. He melts in your arms and loves to play. His adoption fee is $65.

Because Animals Matter

Because Animals Matter is dedicated to reducing animal abuse and neglect through education. It offers fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped animals for adoption through a network of foster homes and the Because Animals Matter Center, a transition facility. It also welcomes volunteers for a variety of activities and needs foster families for animals awaiting their forever homes. Please contact Because Animals Matter at (435) 773-5209 or visit becauseanimalsmatter.com for more information.

Chuck

Chuck is a happy, loving boy who wants to be with his human all the time, either walking on your lap or sleeping. He is constantly tracking your location because he just wants to be near you. Chuck is approximately 4 years old and was surrendered when his human became sick and unable to care for him. He’s a great little walker and curious about his surroundings. Chuck seems to play well with other dogs close to his size but can be aggressive with larger dogs. A potential adopter who owns other dogs should arrange a meeting between Chuck and their dog to determine compatibility. Chuck should be in an adult-only home. He does not have the patience to deal with children. Chuck would do best with an owner experienced with opinionated dogs. To welcome Chuck into your family, contact Aggie (435) 773-1667 or Sue at (801) 554-3378. Chuck’s adoption fee is $125.

Felicity

Felicity is a big sweetheart of a German Shepherd mix pup. She is approximately 1 year old. She is energetic and happy. Felicity weighs about 60 pounds and hasn’t met a human, dog, or ball she doesn’t like. She still has that puppy energy, so she needs an active family with a yard to call home. She is smart and loves to please but is still learning her manners, so she needs guidance and consistent reinforcement of the rules. She walks well on a leash but would make a loving companion for a walker, runner, or hiker. Her special skills include fetch, morning snuggles, and loving everyone who walks through the door. To meet Felicity, contact Danielle at (435) 862-7553. Felicity’s adoption fee is $125.

Baley

Baley, a German Shepherd in a Chihuahua body, ended up at a local shelter after his owner died, and there was no one to take care of him. He is a happy little guy who just wants a lap to sit on, a warm bed, some walks and car rides, and of course food and water. BAM does know that he shared a kennel space with another dog and is good with them, but they don’t know about cats or children. Toddlers probably shouldn’t be in the picture since he was in an adult-only home before, but older, respectful children would probably be fine. Baley is ready to go to a new family immediately. His adoption fee is $125. To meet Baley or find out more about him contact Aggie (435) 773-1667 or Sue at (801) 554-3378.

Nikita

Nikita was scheduled to die on July 21 at the shelter. Fortunately, BAM was able to come to the rescue! Nikita is a smaller pit weighing about 35 pounds and is about 4 years old. Nikita has some medical issues for which she is currently being treated (allergies and dysplasia, which means she won’t be going on long hikes or jogging) but is a happy, loving girl. Nikita always has a ball or a toy or a bone in her mouth, and her tail is constantly going at warp speed. Nikita is working on her manners and is a very energetic girl. She does not soil her kennel, and we believe she is housebroken and is good with other dogs and children. She is not good with cats. To find out more about him, contact Aggie (435) 773-1667 or Sue at (801) 554-3378. Call about special adoption fee.