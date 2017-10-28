The Independent Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Get a new pet today!

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.

Azalea

Azalea has a striking appearance that she seems to take pride in. Though she’s had knee surgery, she’s the kind of dog who needs to run and exercise. She also would appreciate having a job to do before enjoying some relaxation. Azalea has shown some guarding behaviors in Dogtown. She is currently working on building trust with her caregivers and on being comfortable with new surroundings and people. She is making great progress but will continue to need consistent, relationship-based training. Born in 2013, Azalea came to the sanctuary from a Best Friends Network Partner shelter in Utah. If she goes home with a person or a family willing to work with her and to give her a job to do, she will surely blossom into the dog that she is meant to be.

Iggy

Iggy may be hard of hearing, but he’s easy to love. As a deaf dog, he’s already learned many hand signals, including the cues for “sit,” “wait,” “stay,” “free,” “shake,” and ‘drop it.” Iggy is very smart and food motivated, and he loves to learn. He’s crate trained and is currently learning more hand signals in Dogtown. Iggy’s favorite things are people, toys, and playing fetch. Born in 2013, Iggy spent the first year of his life in a shelter in California. He cannot live with small dogs or cats as he has shown aggression toward them in the past, and he is picky with dogs his own size or larger. Iggy has enough energy to make a great hiking buddy and enough love to last a lifetime.

Tonya

Tonya is an active dog who enjoys going for walks. She also loves to romp around with her many toys and to take dips in her swimming pool. She loves to play fetch, to do nosework (a fun search-and-scenting sport for dogs), and to play tug as well. Tonya has enjoyed playgroup time with other dogs at the sanctuary, but she is currently unable to live with other dogs here due to her tendency to guard things like her water bucket, pool, and the gate of her yard. During her assessment at Dogtown, she also guarded a high-value treat from people. Tonya will need to find a home with a secure yard, as she has escaped from a four-foot fenced yard in the past. Although she has hip dysplasia, she is very strong and will chase small animals like lizards on walks. At the sanctuary, Tonya is working on loose leash walking and being calm for harnessing. She is also learning to stay calm at feeding time. Tonya would make a great adventure buddy for someone. She’d be a great hiking partner, especially if you enjoy hiking near water.

Rusty

Rusty was born in 2014 and came from a rescue group. Like all bunnies, she likes to dig, get into things, and run around. Most rabbits do best with a buddy. Best Friends rabbits are no different, and the majority of them are deeply bonded with one or two other rabbits. Best Friends does require that bonded pairs are adopted together. If you find a rabbit you are interested in adopting they will be happy to tell you whether or not they have a partner. You can contact Best Friends at rabbits@bestfriends.org for more information.

Mr. Giggles

Mr. Giggles was born in 2010. Like all bunnies, he likes to dig, get into things, and run around. Most rabbits do best with a buddy. Our rabbits are no different and the majority of them are deeply bonded with one or two other rabbits. We do require that bonded pairs are adopted together. If you find a rabbit you are interested in adopting they will be happy to tell you whether or not they have a partner. You can contact Best Friends at rabbits@bestfriends.org for more information.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter is located at 795 Hardy Way and is open for adoptions Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. Please call (702) 346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk, or visit mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at (702) 346-5268. Adoption fees include spaying or neutering and a one-year rabies shot. Mesquite residents only receive one-year city pet licenses.

Bones

Bones’ owner moved and could not take her with her. Bones is a very happy dog. She loves people and being with you. She has a bit of a weight problem — “she is fluffy, not fat” — and would benefit from a good diet and exercise routine. She is house-trained and good on a leash. She is approximately 5 years old.

Miley

Miley lost her home when her owner moved. She is 9 years old. She is a fun blend of dogs. Her little short legs do not keep her from wanting to go for long walks, nor do they keep her from climbing. She can climb a chain-link fence. She will need a secure, solid fencing for her yard. She waited patiently on the other side of the fence for volunteers to come for her. She is house-trained.

Winnie

Winnie’s owner moved and left her in the apartment with a roommate who did not have time for the cat. She is a sweet kitty with a great personality. She has a beautiful orange mustache that gives her a quite striking face. She loves people, is easily handled, and likes being brushed. Winnie’s adoption fee is $40.

Misty

Misty’s owner moved and could not take her. She is a beautiful gray tortoiseshell lady. Misty is 7 years young. She is friendly and loves people. Misty is used to being with other cats. She loves to be cuddled and receive attention. Misty’s adoption fee is $40.

Ginger

This senior lady came to shelter when the owner of 7 years moved and could not have her in their new home. Ginger is a nice cat. She is a bit confused about changes in her living arrangements but loves people. She should be the only cat in the home. She loves to be brushed and to petted and will follow you around for attention.

Ashes

Ashes came to the shelter with two other cats when her owner moved and could not take them with her. Ashes is a very nice cat, and she gets along with well with other cats. She is a beautiful tortoiseshell cat. She is very shy but easily handled and loving.

Providing Animals With Support (PAWS)

PAWS Adoption Center is located at 1125 W 1130 N in St. George. Please submit an application at dixiepaws.org. Call (435) 688-9748 or email officepaws@gmail.com. All pets are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and current on vaccinations. Below are the pets currently available for adoption from the shelter.

Dexter

Dexter is a 1-year-old Dalmatian mix. He is a rescue from Hurricane Harvey who would love to find an active family. Dexter gets along with kids and other large dogs but no cats, please. He is a very active boy who loves to run and hike and play. All of the rescues from Texas were already in shelters before the hurricane. His adoption fee is $125.

Laney

Laney is approximately 2 years old and is a Chihuahua mix. She is great with children and other dogs. She is a great size: not too small and not too big. Laney loves to snuggle under the covers with her humans. She came to us from a kill shelter in Las Vegas with a fractured femur. She has had surgery and has fully recovered. Her adoption fee is $125.

Buttercup

What a sweetheart! Buttercup is a very cute teacup Chihuahua. She came to PAWS in September and was so scared. Buttercup is currently in a foster home with her sister, Peaches. If you are looking for a lap dog, Buttercup could be the pet you’re looking for. She loves to be held and follows her human around the house. Her adoption fee is $125.

Kimber

Kimber is a 1-year-old DSH Siamese female. She gets along with other cats and is a very friendly girl. Kimber is cuddly and loves to get scratches and play. She is litterbox trained, spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Get into PAWS and meet this sweetie! Her adoption fee is $65.

Fancy

Fancy is a 2-year-old female DLH tabby. She is a rambunctious cat who likes playing rough. We think she may have lived with dogs, because she thinks she is a dog. Fancy would love a family with older children and other pets. She is such a friendly cat that you will definitely want to meet. Fancy came from Texas after Hurricane Harvey. Get into PAWS and meet this fun cat! Her adoption fee is $65.

Nelly

Nelly is an 8-year-old female tabby. She is such a sweet girl who came to PAWS in the middle of October. Nelly had a BB in her back leg. She has seen the vet and is healing nicely. If you’re looking for a great companion who likes to lounge around, come in and meet Nelly. Her adoption fee is $65.

Because Animals Matter

Because Animals Matter is dedicated to reducing animal abuse and neglect through education. It offers fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped animals for adoption through a network of foster homes and the Because Animals Matter Center, a transition facility. It also welcomes volunteers for a variety of activities and needs foster families for animals awaiting their forever homes. Please contact Because Animals Matter at (435) 773-5209 or visit becauseanimalsmatter.com for more information.

Hunk

Hunk is a gorgeous, lovely boy believed to be a pointer/pittie blend approximately 2 years old and weighing in at about 60 lbs. BAM is taking applications on him because he’s receiving some medical treatment for the next month or so for heartworm. Following his treatment, he will be well and ready to go to his new family. He’s a favorite of everyone who meets him. Hunk is good with other dogs. He is bit rambunctious so may not be good for toddlers but should do fine with older children. To see Hunk call Aggie (435) 773-1667 or Sue at (801) 554-3378. His adoption fee is $125.

Lincoln

Lincoln is a happy, engaging boy believed to be a Great Dane/pittie blend about 2 years old and weighing about 60 lbs. Lincoln was adopted as a puppy and enjoyed a wonderful life with his buddy, Tonka. However, when Tonka unexpectedly and rapidly died of cancer, Lincoln was lonely, and his mom was not ready to adopt a friend for Lincoln, so now Lincoln is available for his new forever home! He’s great with people but since he’s a bit rambunctious, he would do best with older children, and he loves other dogs. He is very playful and food motivated to continue his training (although he already knows how to sit) and enjoys his walks. He would do best in a home with another dog, preferably large, since he doesn’t handle being alone well. To see Lincoln, call Aggie (435) 773-1667 or Sue at (801) 554-3378. His adoption fee is $125.

Nikita and Porky

Nikita (the pittie) was scheduled to die July 21 in Fruit Heights. Fortunately, BAM was able to come to the rescue! She and her buddy, Porky, arrived at The BAM Center in late July and are a bonded pair who need to be adopted together. Both dogs are approximately 6 years old. Nikita is a smaller pit weighing about 35 pounds; Porky is a solid little terrier at about 20 pounds. Nikita has some medical issues for which she is currently being treated, but both dogs are happy, loving animals. Nikita always has a ball, toy or bone in her mouth, and her tail is constantly going at warp speed. Porky is a sweet little boy who loves being in your lap, knows his basic commands, and is a great walker. Their previous owner said they are both house-trained and good with other dogs and children. Not good with cats. To meet Nikita and Porky, call Aggie (435) 773-1667 or Sue at (801) 554-3378. Their adoption fee is a special $200 for both of these sweethearts.

Roger

Roger is a wonderfully sweet and happy dog. He was picked up as a stray and is estimated to be between 2 and 4 years of age. He is quite excited when he first meets you but settles after a short time and is a good walker. He is learning his manners and already sits nicely for a treat. He will learn quickly as he is food motivated and wants to please. He plays well with other dogs and is energetic as is typical of his age. To meet Roger, call Aggie (435) 773-1667 or Sue at (801) 554-3378. His adoption fee is $125.