The Independent Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Get a new pet today!

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.

Brindie

Brindie was named for her adorable brindle coat. She’s a well-rounded dog who’s ready to be adventurous or to cuddle on the couch. Born in 2016, she’s very affectionate, eager to learn, and mellow for her age. Brindie gets along well with other dogs at the sanctuary. She’s currently learning training basics such as “sit,” “down,” “place,” and “free.” She’s even learning how to “spin.” Brindie came to the sanctuary from a Best Friends Network partner rescue organization. She would love a home where she’ll get lots of belly rubs.

Chama

Once you get to know Chama, he’s not only a sweet and affectionate dog but also a goofball who will make you laugh just watching him. Chama just needs a little time to learn to trust unfamiliar people. He can act a little nervous and quirky at first, and he is not completely comfortable with a lot of handling until he gets to know someone. But Chama settles in quickly and looks to his people for comfort and reassurance. He also loves other dogs and is very playful with them at the sanctuary. In his previous home, he lived with cats and was playful with them as well. Chama was born in 2015 and came to the sanctuary from a Best Friends Network partner rescue organization. A fast learner, he is working on confidence building and basic training cues at the sanctuary. Chama deserves a home and a loving person or family to call his own. He would also be a great companion for another dog who wants a doggie friend.

Mr. Big

Mr. Big is a Moluccan cockatoo, also known as a salmon-crested cockatoo. They are among the largest of the white cockatoos, and are known for their high intelligence. They require a very large cage or aviary. Highly social, they require a great deal of attention and activity for enrichment. Mr. Big was born in 2001 and can live to be 65 or more.

Oliver

Oliver was born in August of 2016 and was found as a stray. Like all bunnies, he likes to dig, get into things, and run around. Most rabbits do best with a buddy. Our rabbits are no different, and the majority of them are deeply bonded with one or two other rabbits. We do require that bonded pairs are adopted together. If you find a rabbit you are interested in adopting, we will be happy to tell you whether or not they have a partner. You can contact us at rabbits@bestfriends.org for more information.

Spitz

Looking for a pal you can truly talk to? Spitz will hang on your every word and then offer her own detailed interpretation and analysis. When she’s not chatting up her caregivers, she adores frolicking with her fellow felines; she loves to play and romp. Born in 1997, Spitz is a cheerful healthy senior. She’s not crazy about being handled, but she’s more than happy to engage you in her own brand of unique conversation.

Providing Animals With Support (PAWS)

PAWS Adoption Center is located at 1125 W 1130 N in St. George. Please submit an application at dixiepaws.org. Call (435) 688-9748 or email officepaws@gmail.com. All pets are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and current on vaccinations. Below are the pets currently available for adoption from the shelter.

Nanuk

Nanuk is a 9-year-old American Eskimo. She is a great dog with a great personality. Nanuk is sweet and gets along with other dogs. She is fairly new to PAWS, and they are still getting to know her. Please go in and meet her for yourself. She will show you what a great addition she will make to your family. Her adoption fee is $75.

Peaches

Peaches is a 3-pound diva. She thinks her feet should never touch the ground. She is a very small teacup Chihuahua. She came to PAWS in September and was so scared. Peaches is currently in a foster home with her sister, Buttercup. If you are looking for a dog to be with you all the time, Peaches would be perfect for you. She loves to be held and be with her human. If you are interested in meeting or adopting her, please fill out an application at dixiepaws.org. Her adoption fee is $125.

Buttercup

What a sweetheart! Buttercup is a very cute teacup Chihuahua. She came to PAWS in September and was so scared. Buttercup is currently in a foster home with her sister, Peaches. If you are looking for a lap dog, Buttercup could be the pet you’re looking for. She loves to be held and follows her human around the house. Her adoption fee is $125.

Toby

What else can we say about this little boy, he’s so cute! Toby is a Shih Tzu that is approximately 8 years old. He is very friendly and appears to get along with other dogs. Toby is new to PAWS, and they are still getting to know his personality. Get in and meet this guy! His adoption fee is $125.

Denise

Denise is approximately 7 years old and is a DSH tabby/calico mix. She came from a shelter up north and has been at PAWS since February 2016. She is so ready to find her forever family or companion. Denise is one of the sweetest felines at PAWS. She will thrive in her own home. She likes other cat companionship, loves to play chase with feathers, and will always come running for treats. She can be shy at first, but once she warms up to you, she’s won you over. Stop into PAWS and meet this adorable girl. Her adoption fee is $65.

Pickles

Pickles is a 13-year-old male orange Tabby and is declawed. He has a quirky personality and is a staff favorite. He gets along with most other cats but no dogs, please! Pickles is a big boy. Since PAWS free-feed their cats, he is gaining weight every month. He really needs to find a home where he can be loved and his food can be rationed. His adoption fee is $50.

Robert

Robert is a gorgeous 3-year-old tuxedo with green eyes, and he is declawed. He is so beautiful and very calm. He loves human attention and is very laid back. He will do best as an only cat since he is declawed. He knows he has no defense against even just a playful cat, so he’d prefer to be the only cat. His adoption fee is $65.

Because Animals Matter

Because Animals Matter is dedicated to reducing animal abuse and neglect through education. It offers fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped animals for adoption through a network of foster homes and the Because Animals Matter Center, a transition facility. It also welcomes volunteers for a variety of activities and needs foster families for animals awaiting their forever homes. Please contact Because Animals Matter at (435) 773-5209 or visit becauseanimalsmatter.com for more information.

Baley

Baley, a German Shepherd in a Chihuahua body, ended up at a local shelter after his owner died, and there was no one to take care of him. He is a happy little guy who just wants a lap to sit on, a warm bed, some walks and car rides, and of course food and water. BAM does know that he shared a kennel space with another dog and is good with them, but they don’t know about cats or children. Toddlers probably shouldn’t be in the picture since he was in an adult only home before, but older, respectful children would probably be fine. Baley is ready to go to a new family immediately. His adoption fee is $125. To meet Baley or find out more about him contact Aggie (435) 773-1667 or Sue at (801) 554-3378.

Porky

Porky was scheduled to die on July 21 at the shelter. Fortunately, BAM was able to come to the rescue! Porky is a sweet little boy who is a complete love bug. He loves being in your lap, wants to please, knows his basic commands, and is a great walker. Porky is 6 years old and is probably a Pekinese/pug blend weighing about 20 pounds. He does not soil his kennel and is believed to be housebroken, is good with other dogs and children. He is not good with cats. Porky’s adoption fee is $100. To meet Porky, contact Aggie (435) 773-1667 or Sue at (801) 554-3378.

Sophia

Sophia is a sweet, active little puppy exhibiting typical puppy behaviors that include chewing things that aren’t hers, jumping, etc. She is in the small range right now but could go into the lower side of being a medium dog as she matures since her heritage is simply a guess. She gets along with other dogs and cats and could be a loving member of your family. She will be spayed, microchipped, and current on age-appropriate vaccinations when adopted. Sophia’s adoption fee is $150. To meet Sophia or find out more about her, contact Aggie (435) 773-1667 or Sue at (801) 554-3378.

Winnie

Winnie is a very sweet, low-key little dog. She gets along great with other dogs and older kids. She is very loyal and loves to be right by your side at all times. She is a great buddy for someone looking for a constant companion. Winnie is housetrained and does well in a kennel at night. Winnie has Lupus, and her medication (25 mg Cyclosporine) has to be given 1 hour before food or 2 hours after. It costs about $45 a month. Call Michelle at (435) 703-3926 for more information on Winnie. Her adoption fee is $125.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter is located at 795 Hardy Way and is open for adoptions Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. Please call (702) 346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk, or visit mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at (702) 346-5268. Adoption fees include spaying or neutering and a one-year rabies shot. Mesquite residents only receive one-year city pet licenses.

Sonny

Sonny was found as a stray with 2 other dogs. He is a senior gentleman, approximately 8 years old. Sonny has had a hard life but he is one nice dog. He is overweight but with diet and exercise is coming along. He was never given proper dental care so he has some missing teeth. He is such a happy dog once he knows you are his friend and loves to go for short walks or just cuddle.

Miley

Miley lost her home when her owner moved. She is 9 years old. She is a fun blend of dogs. Her little short legs do not keep her from wanting to go for long walks, nor do they keep her from climbing. She can climb a chain-link fence. She will need a secure, solid fencing for her yard. She waited patiently on the other side of the fence for volunteers to come for her. She is house-trained.

Winnie

Winnie’s owner moved and left her in the apartment with a roommate who did not have time for the cat. She is a sweet kitty with a great personality. She has a beautiful orange mustache that gives her a quite striking face. She loves people, is easily handled, and likes being brushed. Winnie’s adoption fee is $40.

Ashes

Ashes came to the shelter with two other cats when her owner moved and could not take them with her. Ashes is a very nice cat, and she gets along with well with other cats. She is a beautiful tortoiseshell cat. She is very shy but easily handled and loving.

Magic

Magic came to the shelter with his brother. What a fun bundle of energy this cat is. Magic is approximately 5 months old and is the purrfect age to play, cuddle and sleep for a kitten. He loves everyone and comes when called.