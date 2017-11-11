The Independent Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Get a new pet today!

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.

Boomer

Boomer is the kind of dog who makes every day the best day. He’s excited about life and loves his friends, both dog and human. He even gets along with cats. Boomer was born in 2014. He can be a little rowdy when you first meet him, and he needs close supervision with toys because he tends to eat them rather than play with them. But Boomer knows how to settle down, and he aims to please people. He’d be perfectly happy lounging on the couch with you or heading off on a new adventure right by your side.

Cleo

Cleo is a small dog with a big personality. She is sweet with people. She is also very active and learns quickly, so she can get herself into trouble when she is bored. Cleo is considered a flight risk, and she will jump fences. In her previous home, she jumped the fence and chased the neighbor’s dog. She has an unusual play style and can be picky with other dogs. She may also have shown aggression toward a chicken in her previous home. In Dogtown, Cleo is learning basic training commands and a few tricks, like “spin.” She also knows how to roll over and shake. Born in 2016, Cleo came to the sanctuary from a Best Friends Network partner rescue organization. She would love an active home to call her own.

Mulan

Mulan has an adorable squishy face, a wiggly body, a love for fun and frolicking, and a desire to cuddle as much as possible. This sweet and smart girl loves people and toys. Born in 2015, she is very active and loves to learn. Mulan came to Best Friends from a local animal control department. At the sanctuary, she is very reactive toward other dogs. While she may be able to live with another dog, she needs help with her reactivity, and she is working on this in Dogtown. She is also working on basic training. Mulan would do best in an active home with a person or family who is willing to keep teaching her things.

Rhyolite

Rhyolite is the name of a ghost town in Nevada near where this kitty was found in a terrible hoarding situation. Rhyolite the cat was approximately two years old when we rescued him in 2007. Because he was so neglected, he is shy around people, but he’s learning to trust and getting curious about humans. He loves other cats! Perhaps you have a cat who needs a buddy, and you could teach Rhyolite to trust you.

Matrix

A mysterious beauty. Those gorgeous green eyes really stand out against Matrix’s white fur. But for the longest time, Matrix himself tended to fade into the rafters. Best Friends completely understood why — this fellow is a survivor of the Great Kitty Rescue in Pahrump, Nevada, where the cats were horribly thirsty, hungry, hot, and neglected. His eyes used to tell us, “I’m sorry. I’m just not sure whether you are a friend or foe, so I’ll stay up here.” Then a funny thing happened. It was like a magic wand had been waved. It kind of was — it was the “shy cat wand,”which allows people to safely caress painfully shy cats like Matrix. The light bulb went off, and now his eyes are saying, “Hey, that’s not so bad after all!” That was a huge leap for this shy guy, but he is reversing back, and we think he’ll really blossom if a patient person is willing to help him (a few fun toys and some catnip will certainly help, too!). It’d be great for him to live with other cats so he can continue seeing how much fun it can be to be friends with people. Plus he really loves being part of a cat family. Matrix is one of those rare pets who has so much potential if the right person is willing to help him. Could that person be you?

Because Animals Matter

Because Animals Matter is dedicated to reducing animal abuse and neglect through education. It offers fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped animals for adoption through a network of foster homes and the Because Animals Matter Center, a transition facility. It also welcomes volunteers for a variety of activities and needs foster families for animals awaiting their forever homes. Please contact Because Animals Matter at (435) 773-5209 or visit becauseanimalsmatter.com for more information.

Felicity

Felicity is a big sweetheart of a German Shepherd mix pup. She is approximately 1 year old. She is energetic and happy. Felicity weighs about 60 pounds and hasn’t met a human, dog, or ball she doesn’t like. She still has that puppy energy, so needs an active family with a yard to call home. She is smart and loves to please but is still learning her manners so needs guidance and consistent reinforcement of the rules. She walks well on a leash but would make a loving companion for a walker, runner, or hiker. Her special skills include fetch, morning snuggles, and loving everyone who walks through the door. To meet Felicity, contact Danielle at (435) 862-7553. Felicity’s adoption fee is $125.

Baley

Baley, a German Shepherd in a Chihuahua body, ended up at a local shelter after his owner died, and there was no one to take care of him. He is a happy little guy who just wants a lap to sit on, a warm bed, some walks and car rides, and of course food and water. BAM does know that he shared a kennel space with another dog and is good with them, but they don’t know about cats or children. Toddlers probably shouldn’t be in the picture since he was in an adult-only home before, but older, respectful children would probably be fine. Baley is ready to go to a new family immediately. His adoption fee is $125. To meet Baley or find out more about him contact Aggie (435) 773-1667 or Sue at (801) 554-3378.

Winnie

Winnie is a very sweet, low-key little dog. She gets along great with other dogs and older kids. She is very loyal and loves to be right by your side at all times. She is a great buddy for someone looking for a constant companion. Winnie is housetrained and does well in a kennel at night. Winnie has Lupus, and her medication (25 mg Cyclosporine) has to be given 1 hour before food or 2 hours after. It costs about $45 a month. Call Michelle at (435) 703-3926 for more information on Winnie. Her adoption fee is $125.

Nikita

Nikita was scheduled to die on July 21 at the shelter. Fortunately, BAM was able to come to the rescue! Nikita is a smaller pit weighing about 35 pounds and is about 4 years old. Nikita has some medical issues for which she is currently being treated (allergies and dysplasia, which means she won’t be going on long hikes or jogging) but is a happy, loving girl. Nikita always has a ball or a toy or a bone in her mouth, and her tail is constantly going at warp speed. Nikita is working on her manners and is a very energetic girl. She does not soil her kennel and we believe she is housebroken and is good with other dogs and children. She is not good with cats. To find out more about him, contact Aggie (435) 773-1667 or Sue at (801) 554-3378. Call about special adoption fee.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter is located at 795 Hardy Way and is open for adoptions Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. Please call (702) 346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk, or visit mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at (702) 346-5268. Adoption fees include spaying or neutering and a one-year rabies shot. Mesquite residents only receive one-year city pet licenses.

Frank

Frank was found as a stray. He is approximately 1 or 2 years old. He is a big, powerful dog and a big, loveable guy. He likes going for walks and playing with toys when he isn’t sitting beside you trying to sit on your lap. We are recommending a home with no young children and owners familiar with the breed. Securely fenced yard. It would be best if he is the only dog.

Miley

Miley lost her home when her owner moved. She is 9 years old. She is a fun blend of dogs. Her little short legs do not keep her from wanting to go for long walks, nor do they keep her from climbing. She can climb a chain-link fence. She will need a secure, solid fencing for her yard. She waited patiently on the other side of the fence for volunteers to come for her. She is house-trained.

Ashes

Ashes came to the shelter with two other cats when her owner moved and could not take them with her. Ashes is a very nice cat, and she gets along with well with other cats. She is a beautiful tortoiseshell cat. She is very shy but easily handled and loving.

Patsy

Patsy was found sitting on a porch. She is approximately 3–4 months old. Patsy is very friendly and loves to be held and cuddled. She loves playing with the other cats and kittens. Patsy does not like being alone.

Providing Animals With Support (PAWS)

PAWS Adoption Center is located at 1125 W 1130 N in St. George. Please submit an application at dixiepaws.org. Call (435) 688-9748 or email officepaws@gmail.com. All pets are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and current on vaccinations. Below are the pets currently available for adoption from the shelter.

Nanuk

Nanuk is a 9-year-old American Eskimo. She is a great dog with a great personality. Nanuk is sweet and gets along with other dogs. She is fairly new to PAWS, and they are still getting to know her. Please go in and meet her for yourself. She will show you what a great addition she will make to your family. Her adoption fee is $75.

Peaches

Peaches is a 3-pound diva. She thinks her feet should never touch the ground. She is a very small teacup Chihuahua. She came to PAWS in September and was so scared. Peaches is currently in a foster home with her sister, Buttercup. If you are looking for a dog to be with you all the time, Peaches would be perfect for you. She loves to be held and be with her human. If you are interested in meeting or adopting her, please fill out an application at dixiepaws.org. Her adoption fee is $125.

Buttercup

What a sweetheart! Buttercup is a very cute teacup Chihuahua. She came to PAWS in September and was so scared. Buttercup is currently in a foster home with her sister, Peaches. If you are looking for a lap dog, Buttercup could be the pet you’re looking for. She loves to be held and follows her human around the house. Her adoption fee is $125.

Toby

What else can we say about this little boy, he’s so cute! Toby is a Shih Tzu that is approximately 8 years old. He is very friendly and appears to get along with other dogs. Toby is new to PAWS, and they are still getting to know his personality. Get in and meet this guy! His adoption fee is $125.

Denise

Denise is approximately 7 years old and is a DSH tabby/calico mix. She came from a shelter up north and has been at PAWS since February 2016. She is so ready to find her forever family or companion. Denise is one of the sweetest felines at PAWS. She will thrive in her own home. She likes other cat companionship, loves to play chase with feathers, and will always come running for treats. She can be shy at first, but once she warms up to you, she’s won you over. Stop into PAWS and meet this adorable girl. Her adoption fee is $65.

Pickles

Pickles is a 13-year-old male orange Tabby and is declawed. He has a quirky personality and is a staff favorite. He gets along with most other cats but no dogs, please! Pickles is a big boy. Since PAWS free-feed their cats, he is gaining weight every month. He really needs to find a home where he can be loved and his food can be rationed. His adoption fee is $50.

Robert

Robert is a gorgeous 3-year-old tuxedo with green eyes, and he is declawed. He is so beautiful and very calm. He loves human attention and is very laid back. He will do best as an only cat since he is declawed. He knows he has no defense against even just a playful cat, so he’d prefer to be the only cat. His adoption fee is $65.