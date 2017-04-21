The Independent Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Get a new pet today!

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets: PAWS

PAWS Adoption Center is located at 1125 W 1130 N in St. George. Please submit an application at dixiepaws.org. Call (435) 688-9748,or email officepaws@gmail.com. All pets are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and current on vaccinations. Below are the pets currently available for adoption from the shelter.

L’Oreal

L’Oreal is about 6 years old and is a gray schnauzer. She has been with PAWS since January and would love to find her permanent home with loving people. She is a runner and must be leashed when she’s not in the yard. L’Oreal is currently in a foster home and does well with other dogs.

Carl

Carl is a one-year-old Chihuahua/terrier mix. He is very sweet, walks well on a leash, and loves hiking. He came to PAWS from a Las Vegas shelter. Carl is larger than most Chihuahua mixes. Come in and meet him at our adoption center.

Wilma

Wilma is a female domestic shorthair brown tabby and is approximately 2 years old. She came to PAWS in June 2015 with a bad eye. The eye couldn’t be saved and had to be removed, but don’t tell Wilma that. She sees fine, and having one eye never holds her back. She is a very nice cat who loves human attention. She’s a quiet, content feline. She is litterbox trained, current on vaccinations, and spayed. She really is the purrfect girl. She is one of the PAWS staff favorites. We are all rooting for her to find her forever home soon.

Jess

Jess is a 10-year-old male domestic longhair bobtail. He was a show cat and won several awards. Check him out on YouTube. He is a little shy at first but loves to receive attention. His owner had to reduce the number of cats in his rental, so that is how Jess came to PAWS.

Stoney

Stoney is approximately 1 year old and has blue eyes. He came to PAWS from a kill shelter last November. Stoney is so sweet and loves to play with cat toys. He gets along with other cats at PAWS and isn’t aggressive at all. Stoney is ready for his forever home.

Because Animals Matter

Because Animals Matter is dedicated to reducing animal abuse and neglect through education. Because Animals Matter offers fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped animals for adoption through a network of foster homes and a transition facility. Please contact Because Animals Matter at (435) 773-5209 or visit becauseanimalsmatter.com for more information, to volunteer, or to become a foster.

Abby

Abby is a sweet Lab/shepherd mix. She is approximately 2 years old. She is loving but timid and will require a patient owner as she is afraid of sudden movements. She wants nothing more that to be your companion for walks, car rides, and hiking. However, she will run, and her owner will need to work on building her confidence. She has not been child tested, but she is quite interested in watching the kids out the window and Because Animals Matter believes she would be fine with children, especially for older children as she may knock over smaller children with her zest for life. Abby is spayed, current on her vaccinations, and microchipped.

Kachina

Kachina is a terrier/great Pyrenees mix who was abandoned in the desert with her four puppies. She was a great momma, but now her pups are all adopted, and she is looking forward to a home of her own. She is very loving and sweet, approximately 2 years old, smart, very obedient, and knows basic commands. She is good with children of all ages, house trained, and playful. She is picky with dog friends and would have to be introduced carefully to any new dog friend before placement. She loves her dog bed and would be well behaved in a household. Although she is crate trained, she prefers to be a member of the family and wants to be as close to her humans as possible. And, like many other breeds, she has a cute little black tongue and belly. Kachina will reward you with love and cuteness and cuddles. Letting you rub her belly is just one of the nice things she’ll do for you. She walks well on a leash, too.