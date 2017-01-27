🔊 Click to listen to story

InfoWest, Inc. announced the acquisition of NetZing, previously Dixie IP, a privately-owned St. George-based wireless Internet service provider. NetZing provided Internet service to hundreds of customers within the St. George, Washington, Leeds, and Hurricane areas.

“We sold to further ensure our customers continue to get the best customer service, Internet capacity, and experience for many years to come,” said Weston Johnson of NetZing. “InfoWest will be able to provide the enhanced resources to boost our customers’ Internet experience now and into the future.”

“This acquisition will not only help us expand our network to additional areas in southern Utah,” said Kelly Nyberg, president of InfoWest. “It will also allow us to provide faster, more reliable service to NetZing’s customers and future InfoWest customers as well.”

The transition will take place over the next few months. InfoWest plans to integrate, improve, and expand the current network to provide customers additional bandwidth for faster speeds and a more reliable connection.

InfoWest currently deploys over 100 towers within the southern Utah area and will continue deploying towers in an effort to maintain and improve quality of service.

More information about InfoWest and the services it provides is available at infowest.com.

