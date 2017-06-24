Applications are now being accepted for Invest in Success, an intensive leadership training that provides participants with resources to improve performance. Invest in Success is specifically designed for leaders of rural ​nonprofit ​organizations as an opportunity to get advice and training directly from nonprofit professionals, enhance leadership and management skills, and increase organizations’ success.

Applications are due to the Community Foundation of Utah by June ​26 at 11:59 p.m., and the program will take place ​August ​21–24​. Participants must attend all four days and will spend three nights in Salt Lake City near the American Express offices, where the majority of the program will take place. All costs to attend are underwritten by American Express, including travel, housing, and meals.

Up to six organizations that share the following characteristics will be will be chosen to participate in the 2017 program:

—Serving low-income (CRA-eligible) community or populations, including Native Americans, and focusing on economic development or human services. —Affecting change in their communities. —Staffed by talented leaders who seek training to help them and their organizations become more strategic. —Facing significant barriers of time, distance, and discretionary funds to receive training and support.

The four-day program is designed to address everyday leadership challenges and includes the following activities:

—Networking and consultation with former Invest in Success participants. —One-on-one meetings with American Express financial professionals. —Conversations with Salt Lake City nonprofit leaders. —Tours of high-performing nonprofit organizations.

Each seminar session will consist of a presentation and an interactive, guided discussion. Homework will be assigned prior to the seminar and each evening of the conference. After the seminar, participants will each be asked to submit a detailed plan to tackle one key organizational capacity issue identified during the program. Upon plan approval, a grant of up to $2,500 will be available to each organization to help it accomplish its action plan. Additionally, participants receive coaching and on-site consultation.

Finalists must be available for a brief phone interview June 29 or 30. Those who cannot make that time available should state an alternative time in the application.

Interested parties should click here , complete the application, and email it to the Community Foundation of Utah at info@utahcf.org. Those selected will be asked to prepare for the seminar with case studies and other activities.

More information is available from the Community Foundation of Utah at (801) 559-3005.

Articles related to “Invest in Success nonprofit leadership training now accepting applications”