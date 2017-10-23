Dixie State University’s music department will welcome Italian pianist Niccolo Ronchi to its stage in a featured solo recital at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Eccles Fine Arts Center at DSU.

“Niccolo is a fabulous Italian pianist and has an incredible career, performing as a soloist and with orchestras throughout the world,” said Dr. Nancy Allred, professor of music and director of piano studies at DSU.

With repertoire ranging from the Baroque to the late 20th century, Ronchi specialized in the Romantic period and Russian 20th century. He has received praise from critics and audiences alike for his virtuosity, his expressiveness, and the communicative power of his interpretations.

His YouTube videos have reached 150,000 views within the period of only a few months. In addition to performing more than 200 recitals and concerts, Ronchi has recorded with Radio Classica, Radio Vaticana, Telepace, Teletutto, Radio Vera, Radio Brescia Sette, and others.

After starting to play the piano as a young child, Ronchi pursued private study. Upon taking part in national and international piano competitions and execution prizes, he immediately distinguished himself. His track record to date includes almost 70 competition placements, 51 of which were first prizes.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the DSU ticket office, online at dsutix.com, or at the door.

