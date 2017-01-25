Jake Parker presents at SUU’s Art Insights

🔊 Click to listen to story

Artist Jake Parker will present about “The 5 Pillars of Creativity” Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. in the Southern Utah Museum of Art. His presentation will focus on observations on what makes a successful creative artist and how artists can apply those traits and skills in their own lives in order to fulfill their creative potential. This presentation is part of the Art Insights series offered by Southern Utah University’s Department of Art & Design. The event is free and open to the public.

For the last 15 years, Parker has worked on projects ranging from animated films to comics and picture books. Some of his animated film credits include “Titan A.E.” with Fox Animation Studios and “Epic,” and “Rio” “Horton Hears A Who!” with Blue Sky Studios. His published works include “The Little Snowplow,” “The Tooth Fairy Wars,” and “Flight Explorer.” He has also worked with other big-name clients such as Disney Animation, Warner Brothers Animation, Marvel, Psyop, and Nick Magazine.

Parker currently works as a freelance artist out of his home studio in Utah where he completed his latest collection of drawings. He has also written and illustrated a children’s book titled “Little Bot and Sparrow” that captures the happiness that comes from making your first true friend and explores the courage it takes when it’s time to say goodbye. Parker also co-founded an online arts school with Will Terry, svslearn.com, which contains over 100 courses on subjects ranging from how to draw comics and realistic hair to illustrating and writing children’s books.

“What I am doing with my work is building a universe one drawing at a time,” Parker said. “I’m inspired by creators like Lucas, Rowling, Tolkien, and Miyazaki who build worlds. When I sit down to draw something, I look at the worlds I’ve already created and see how I can flesh out one of those worlds a little more. It might be designing a new character, vehicle, environment, or writing a new experience for my characters. That’s what fuels me.”

For more information about Parker, visit his website at mrjakeparker.com.

Art Insights is hosted during the fall and spring semesters by SUU’s art and design faculty. Students and community members meet to experience presentations and discussions by visiting artists and art educators from around the nation who share their work and insights.

