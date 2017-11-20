The K-Town 5K Turkey Trot will take place at the new Sherry Belle Trail at Jackson Flat Reservoir Nov. 23. The grand opening celebration of the fully paved trail will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:15 a.m. The inaugural K-Town Turkey Trot will take place immediately after the ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m. Participants can run, jog, or walk, and strollers and pets are allowed.

The Sherry Belle Trail is approximately five kilometers long and is named in honor of the late Sherry Noel, an advocate for trails who regularly promoted community health and wellness. The trail is open during daylight hours. Motorized vehicles are not permitted on any portion of the trail. Trails and other infrastructure development is a major part of the long-term recreational plans for the reservoir.

The Sherry Belle trail at the Jackson Flat Reservoir project was primarily supported by the Kane County Water Conservancy District; the Kane County Center for Education, Business and the Arts; Kane County; and grants from the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation with the assistance of community member involvement.

Registration for the trot begins at 7:45 a.m. Registration costs $5 per person or $20 for a family. More information is available by calling the Kane County Water Conservancy at (435) 644-3997 or the Kane County Office of Tourism at (435) 644-5033.

Articles related to “K-Town 5K Turkey Trot coincides with Sherry Belle Trail grand opening”