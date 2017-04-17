On May 6 at 7 a.m., the 30th annual Kanab 10K race will begin at Moqui Cave just north of Kanab and follow Highway 89 through the narrow red rock canyon into Kanab with a finish at the Kanab City Park. Racers must be at the park at 100 E 500 N by 6:30 a.m. to take a shuttle bus to the starting line. There will be a prize for the fastest mother-daughter combined time and the fastest mother-son combined time.

Walkers and runners must complete the first five miles of the course in two hours or less. Strollers will be allowed on the course.

The entry fee includes a t-shirt designed by Kanab artist Mikelle Stott; a post-race breakfast including a fresh fruit, mini muffins, donut holes, and juice compliments of Glazier’s Market; and a raffle ticket for a drawing that includes prizes from community business. Custom trophies made from sandstone quarried near Kanab by Western Hills will be awarded three deep in each age division. Additionally, first place finishers in each age category will receive gift certificates to St. George Running Center. There will also be a drawing to win a guaranteed paid entry into the St. George Marathon.

Packet pickup will be in Kanab May 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kanab City Office, located at 26 N 100 E. Registration is available online at kanab10k.com.

