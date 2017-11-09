On Nov. 11 at the Lorraine Boccardo Theatre in Kayenta, the Kayenta Arts Foundation will host Movement Market, a fusion of visual art, performances, and an auction. The St. George Dance Company will perform along with musical presentations by performers including Brodie Perry. A live auction of featured pieces donated by artists residing in southern Utah will round out the evening. The event will generate the final funds needed to complete the outfitting for the theater. Complete with dessert and beverages, the silent auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. Performances interpreting select pieces of art will commence at 7:15 p.m. The live auction will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

