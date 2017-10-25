I had the opportunity to see “Title of Show” this past weekend at their official grand opening, complete with an elegant outdoor meal followed by two fabulous musicians who have mastered the harp and grand piano. The show began promptly after several introductions and thanks to the many people who’ve made the Arts in Kayenta possible, a work in progress for over 4 years! Thanks to their support and the tireless efforts of their staff and board of directors, southern Utah now has options in entertainment, only this new venue won’t be afraid of showcasing more mature content and Broadway plays that won’t be censored! “Title of Show” was no exception, a very funny and very clever concept that relies only on superb performances by just four actors, four chairs and a piano.

It’s all about following your dreams and seeing them through the pitfalls of self doubt and lack of resources. I loved the fact that it wasn’t censored and hit on all the aspects of maintaining focus on a dream, maintaining friendships, and how success can sabotage everything that matters most.

This Tony Award nomination for Best Book of a Musical promises to make you laugh, tear up, and laugh again!

It runs Oct. 26, 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 28. The Center for the Arts is located in the Kayenta Art Village at 881 Coyote Gulch Court in Ivins. For more information, call (435) 674-2785, email info@kayentaartsfoundation.org, or visit kayentaartsfoundation.org.

