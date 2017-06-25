The LGBTQ Community Endowment Fund is now accepting applications for grants. Applications are due June 30.

The LGBTQ Community Endowment Fund awards grants to Utah organizations that serve the LGBTQ community or improve the quality of life in Utah and other impactful nonprofits so that they can better serve the LGBTQ community. Its stated goals are uniting LGBTQ giving by leveraging individual gifts to create a meaningful impact and strengthening Utah’s LGBTQ community as well as Utah as a whole. It accomplishes these goals through the following efforts:

—Facilitating professional gifts for donors and leveraging them for maximum impact. It identifies organizations doing the best work to support the LGBTQ community and conducts due diligence on behalf of donors. —Understanding, evaluating, and being flexible to responding to and addressing current and changing community needs. —Ensuring fairness in employment. The fund ensures that all organizations that receive grants have in place a nondiscrimination employment policy before they are eligible for funding. —Increasing visibility for LGBTQ philanthropy.

The LGBTQ Community Endowment Fund got its start in 2012 with a $50,000 challenge grant to help establish a transitional home for young men living on the street, 40 percent or more of whom identify as gay or transgender. In 2013, the fund committee formalized a competitive grantmaking process, making $25,000 in grants to further the work of agencies across Utah working for equality.

