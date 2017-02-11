🔊 Click to listen to story

Memory Matters Utah/Nevada, formerly the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society, offers a 10-week course that benefits those with early-stage memory loss or dementia diagnosis and their care partners. The course begins Feb. 14 at 10:30 a.m. A group of local professionals will provide the tools and resources necessary to participants as they face the challenge of a memory loss illness.

The classes will promote brain health and help participants plan for the future. This 10-week course is meant to aid the person with memory loss and his or her primary care partner. Professionals in the community will present on matters of importance to the group and provide connections to available resources. These include presentations on legal and financial preparation, pharmaceutical and alternative remedies, brain health, and nutrition. For the second hour, participants may attend either a cognitive training group or a care-partner training and support group.

“There are seven stages of dementia,” says LuAnn Lundquist, Memory Matters founder and director. “The first one is where the disease process is evident in brain pathology, but few symptoms are evident. Stages two through four are very important stages to recognize and then become active to maintain brain health as well as making preparations and decisions for the future. After stage four, many of those opportunities are limited. Clients that are proactive in their health are the ones that usually sign up for this intervention. We have seen a lot of success with those who attend this course. Alzheimer’s and dementia can seem overwhelming, but with this course our clients walk away feeling better prepared and empowered to face the future.”

Registration is required to attend this course and can be completed by calling (435) 319-0407 or emailing luann.lundquist@gmail.com.

Articles related to “Memory Matters Utah/Nevada provides early-stage memory loss intervention”