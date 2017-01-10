Mesquite Gaming sponsors Mesquite Motor ManiaMesquite Gaming, owner of Virgin River Hotel and Casablanca Resort, is sponsoring the annual Mesquite Motor Mania event, a weekend of fun for car enthusiasts Jan. 13–15.

Mesquite Motor Mania draws more than 800 vehicles and thousands of spectators from throughout the nation, culminating in a sea of vintage vehicles, street rods, and hot rods. Fan-favorite events held at CasaBlanca Resort include the Roaring Engines, Slow Drags, and Burn Out competitions.

In addition to the Mesquite Motor Mania events, entertainment at CasaBlanca Resort includes a tribute to The Who in the CasaBlanca Resort Showroom Jan. 13 at 8:30 p.m. On Jan. 14 at 8:30 p.m., Kenny Metcalf will perform as Elton and the Early Years Band in the CasaBlanca Resort Showroom. Advance general admission starts at $15, and attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

A full schedule of Mesquite Motor Mania events is available at mesquitecarshows.com.

Articles related to “Mesquite Gaming sponsors Mesquite Motor Mania”

Rising Star Sports Ranch opens in Mesquite

Shane “White Orc” Shapiro wins Mayhem in Mesquite IX

Local student Langston Navarro receives $5,000 scholarship from Mesquite Gaming

Facebook Comments