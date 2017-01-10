🔊 Click to listen to story

Mesquite Gaming, owner of Virgin River Hotel and Casablanca Resort, is sponsoring the annual Mesquite Motor Mania event, a weekend of fun for car enthusiasts Jan. 13–15.

Mesquite Motor Mania draws more than 800 vehicles and thousands of spectators from throughout the nation, culminating in a sea of vintage vehicles, street rods, and hot rods. Fan-favorite events held at CasaBlanca Resort include the Roaring Engines, Slow Drags, and Burn Out competitions.

In addition to the Mesquite Motor Mania events, entertainment at CasaBlanca Resort includes a tribute to The Who in the CasaBlanca Resort Showroom Jan. 13 at 8:30 p.m. On Jan. 14 at 8:30 p.m., Kenny Metcalf will perform as Elton and the Early Years Band in the CasaBlanca Resort Showroom. Advance general admission starts at $15, and attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

A full schedule of Mesquite Motor Mania events is available at mesquitecarshows.com.

Articles related to “Mesquite Gaming sponsors Mesquite Motor Mania”