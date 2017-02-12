🔊 Click to listen to story

Mesquite Gaming, owners of CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, will host Mesquite MusicFest, featuring Frankie Valli, Bobby Wilson, and The Beatles tribute bands Feb. 13–15 at 7:30 p.m. in the CasaBlanca Showroom at CasaBlanca Resort.

On Feb. 13, “Walk Like a Man,” a tribute to Frankie Valli, will feature hits like “Sherry Baby,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” This tribute show intends to capture a real live concert performance from one of America’s living legends and the essence of the Broadway show. The director and star of “Walk Like a Man,” Val Martinez, toured with Frankie Valli himself for a number of years. The show is also composed of entertainers who have collectively performed in national shows, movies, television, and major music recordings.

On Feb. 14, a Bobby Wilson tribute to the Motown years will feature the music of Jackie Wilson, Sam Cooke, Little Richard, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Sammy Davis Jr., and more. This show is about a son continuing the musical tradition set forth by his father, legendary rhythm and blues musician Jackie Wilson, and a continuation of the style of soul music that began one hot summer night in 1959 Harlem when a debonair young man in a sharkskin tailored suit with diamond cufflinks slid to the mic stand and hit the first note of “Lonely Teardrops.”

On Feb. 15, the Los Angeles cast of “Beatlemania in Concert” features the Broadway and motion picture stars that made Beatlemania a huge international success as well as performers who have played alongside Rain, 1964 and The Fab Four. A faithful recreation of the excitement, sounds, and the sights of a live Beatles concert, meticulous attention has been paid to detail, from the exact hair styles to duplicate musical gear.

Advance tickets are $25 for general admission and $30 for VIP seating. Tickets are $27 on the day of show and $32 for VIP seating. “Super Package” tickets purchased before Feb. 13 include general admission seating to all three shows for $70. For VIP booth seating, guests much purchase four tickets total at time of purchase. Guests must be 21 years of age or older.

Full concert information and ticket sales may be found at mesquitemusicfest.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling (800) 585-3737 or in person at the CasaBlanca Resort front desk.

