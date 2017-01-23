🔊 Click to listen to story

By Gary Sorensen

In my life, I have been very fortunate to be able to experience many incredible places around the world. I have been to the spectacular Iguassu Falls in Brazil, the glaciers of Alaska, the ruins in Turkey, and many places in between. At each of these places, I have experienced something new. I have been able to touch amazing world history, hear the splitting and splashing of ice, and feel the spray of an impressive waterfall on my face.

Every time I travel, my senses are awakened to the different cultures, different people, different foods and unbelievable sites. I have been to places that I saw pictures of in my school books. It brings a new appreciation when you stand in places that you have heard about all of your life. It is hard to explain, but it makes you different. It makes you think and learn about the people that lived there and built the amazing structures. It makes you think about your ancestors and not only what they did to form your personal history but the influence they had on their corner of the world.

I love to travel! As my passion for traveling continues, I have been so fortunate to have sailed through the massive Panama Canal, relaxed on the beaches of Hawaii, been awed by the spectacular beauty of Banff National Park, and explored the rain forests of Costa Rica. Each trip that I have taken in my life has shaped who I am. I can relate to the conflicts in Israel since I have seen them firsthand. I can understand different cultures, learning that something “different” than what I am used to can really be a great experience. I have learned to accept and respect people whom I had never met before, and now they have become an active memory in my mind.

Traveling has given me knowledge, taught me history, let me see beautiful places, and helped me meet interesting people from around the world. When someone talks about a destination, I immediately recreate my memories of that place in my mind. I quickly remember the smells, the beauty, the tastes, the scenery, and the sounds of that amazing trip. It is almost like I am reliving the experience in my mind. Of course, it makes me want to take another trip both to places I have been and to discover new destinations I have yet to experience.

A great opportunity for you to discover where you want to go is at the Morris Murdock Travel Expo Jan. 25 at the Dixie Center. Morris Murdock Travel is bringing over 45 travel companies from around the world to St. George to provide you with information, answer your questions and to offer special deals. The Morris Murdock Travel Expo starts at noon running until 7 p.m. with the fun and entertaining On Stage Alaska Production at 1 and 3 p.m. There is no charge to attend The Morris Murdock Travel Expo, and there is no charge for all the brochures and information available. Each travel company has a specific extra value or discount at the Travel Expo. Morris Murdock Travel will also give you a $50 discount on your next seven-day or longer cruise or vacation package. I will be at the Travel Expo. Make sure to tell me where you will be going on your next adventure.

Gary Sorensen is a Vice President with Morris Murdock Traveland a local travel writer publishing over 300 travel articles. He also hosts a local travel radio show every Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. on NewsTalk 890 AM.

