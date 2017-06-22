In response to Secretary Zinke’s Interim Report recommending the shrinking of the Bears Ears National Monument, Native American community leaders will travel to the University of Utah for a panel discussion at the Spencer Eccles Business Building Auditorium. They will explain why Native Americans in San Juan County are fighting to preserve the Bears Ears National Monument. The event will take place June 22 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The Native American community leaders claim that Utah’s delegation has been spreading misinformation about Native American support. The leaders argue that it is important the public understand the dynamics on the ground in this majority Native American county. They anticipate that hundreds of attendees with “#StandWithBearsEars” signs will pack the Spencer Eccles Business Building Auditorium on the University of Utah’s campus. Native American community members and volunteers will be at the event to explain how Utah’s public can stand with tribes and keep Bears Ears National Monument intact.

The panel includes representatives from Bears Ears Intertribal Coalition and Utah Diné Bikéyah as well as leaders and community members from Utah tribes and local Native American nonprofits.

The Spencer Eccles Business Building is located at 1655 Campus Center Dr. in Salt Lake City.

Articles related to “Native American community leaders discuss support of Bears Ears”