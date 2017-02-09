Orchestra of Southern Utah presents 14th Children’s Jubilee

🔊 Click to listen to story

The Orchestra of Southern Utah’s 14th annual Children’s Jubilee will take place Feb. 11. at the Heritage Theater in Cedar City. The family-friendly indoor event will feature art, science, and music activities for all ages with a concert performed by a symphony orchestra. Included in the concert are selections from the world premiere of “Valley of Enchantment” to Rossini’s “William Tell Overture.”

The event has been recognized by the League of American Orchestras for its multifaceted approach to building community and incorporating both science and the arts. It will also feature STEAM activities, an instrument “petting zoo,” and a snake courtesy of SUU’s Animal Ambassadors, the SUU planetarium, and hands-on science activities presented by the Frehner Museum of Natural History. The first 200 children will get prism rainbow glasses.

Lobby displays and the SUU Planetarium open at 1 p.m., and the concert begins at 2 p.m. Art and science activities follow until 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5. There is no charge for babies. Families get one free ticket per family in exchange for three cans of food for the Iron County Care and Share. The event is made possible by the volunteer effort of community members, orchestra musicians, and SUU students and faculty.

