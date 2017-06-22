On June 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Community Center in Springdale, Paula Mitchell, from Southern Utah University’s Gerald R. Sherratt Library, will share some of the Zion National Park research resources found at the library’s special collections, including J. L. Crawford’s collection of research materials. There will be objects from the collection on display.

Mitchell has worked at SUU for the past 16 years as the university’s archivist. She has been a certified archivist since 2007 and is a graduate of the Preservation Management Institute at Rutgers University. She teaches children’s literature and information literacy at SUU.

Zion Canyon Field Institute is the educational arm of Zion Natural History Association, the official cooperating partner of Zion National Park. The Canyon Community Center is located at 126 Lion Blvd. in Springdale. More information is available by calling (435) 772 3264.

Articles related to “Paula Mitchell presents Zion highlights from SUU special collections”