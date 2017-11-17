San Juan County Commissioners expressed their support for Sheriff Eldredge, Chief Freestone, and Sergeant Wilcox in a statement issued yesterday:

“Sheriff Eldredge, Chief Freestone, and Sergeant Wilcox have been examples of selfless service and upstanding character. We want to express our support and gratitude to them as they work tirelessly to keep our community safe.

We could not be more pleased with the decision of the Judge Hammond to dismiss these charges. This investigation was based on the agenda of a disgruntled former employee. For us, it is time to pick up the pieces, move forward and provide an opportunity for healing.

This investigation was poorly handled from the start. We hope that the Attorney General’s office will not prolong this nightmare, but put a quick end to it and change any policies that continue to hurt innocent people’s reputation and destroy their lives.”