Dixie State University visiting professor of history and political science Shadman Bashir will provide an in-depth look at the war in Afghanistan, courtesy of the DSU Institute of Politics and Public Affairs. Bashir will present “Afghanistan: The Never-Ending War” at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center Concert Hall at DSU. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Bashir grew up in the tribal regions of Pakistan and will offer a close-to-home perspective on the war in Afghanistan, the longest war in U.S. history. His presentation will discuss U.S. involvement in the ongoing war, why it continues, and his personal views on the war. Bashir will also take questions to follow.

“It’s a very engaging presentation from someone who comes from that area of the world,” said Connor Heward, Institute of Politics & Public Affairs event coordinator. “Professor Bashir gives great coverage of the topic and an interesting perspective.”

Dixie State University’s Institute of Politics & Public Affairs serves the campus and community as a hub for civic engagement, student leadership and public policy education and research. Its core mission is to inspire students to pursue careers in public service by providing opportunities to connect with policymakers, politicians, activists and academics. For more information, visit politics.dixie.edu.

