By Melanie Baxendale

Brigham’s Playhouse, a southern Utah leader in live theater, is delighted to announce its next production. “Annie Get Your Gun” will show April 20 through May 27 at our intimate indoor theater in Washington! Come one, come all to Irving Berlin’s Broadway musical classic of sharpshooting romance and show business!

Annie Oakley is the best shot around, and she manages to support her little brother and sisters by selling the game she hunts. When she’s discovered by Col. Buffalo Bill, he persuades this novel sharpshooter to join his Wild West Show. It only takes one glance for her to fall head over heels for dashing shooting ace Frank Butler, who headlines the show. She soon eclipses Butler as the main attraction, which while good for business is bad for romance. Butler hightails it off to join a rival show, his bruised male ego leading the way, but is ultimately pitted against Annie in a final shoot-out. The rousing, sure-fire finale hits the mark every time in a testament to the power of female ingenuity.

These two show business rivals, Annie Oakley and Frank Butler, do what comes naturally as they fall in love to timeless songs, such as “Can’t Get a Man with a Gun” and “Anything You Can do (I Can do Better).” Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Tickets are available at brighamsplayhouse.com or by visiting or calling the playhouse box office.

Brigham’s Playhouse believes in the power of live theater and its ability to provide audiences and performing artists with life-changing experiences. It is located at CottonTown Village in Washington, just across from Star Nursery on Telegraph Road, next to Red Barn. This is the third season for the playhouse, which was founded in 2014 by the Young and Knapp families.

For more information about Brigham’s Playhouse, please visit brighamsplayhouse.com or call (435) 251-8000. Box Office hours are Tuesdays–Fridays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m.

Articles related to “Sharpshooting musical classic ‘Annie Get Your Gun’ opens at Brigham’s Playhouse”