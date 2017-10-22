Silver Reef Museum hosts Ghost NightsThe Silver Reef Museum in Leeds will host Ghost Nights Oct 27 and 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. During the event, patrons are invited to wander the grounds and enjoy tales told by characters portrayed by actors at eleven historical sites.

Refreshments will be served behind the Cosmopolitan on the new deck. Attendees are advised to wear sturdy shoes as the terrain is uneven and to bring flashlights.

Admission is $9. Registration is available online.

