The Southern Utah Art Guild will present its holiday art show, which will run Nov. 15–Dec. 20 in the Red Cliff Gallery. The show will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. There will be an artist reception and award ceremony with light refreshments and music Nov. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. The show theme is “The Gift of Art.”

It will feature approximately 100 works of art from approximately 40 southern Utah Artists. The show will feature contemporary art from various media including painting, mixed media, photography, pottery, and sculpture. This show is a miniature show with all 2D art being 12×12 inches or smaller including the frame and all 3D art being 12x12x12 inches or smaller. All pieces will be for sale. Larger pieces that are not part of the formal show will also be available for sale.

The Southern Utah Art Guild’s mission is to promote the visual arts and artists in southern Utah.

The Red Cliff Gallery is located in the St. George City Commons Building at 220 N 200 E in St. George. The Southern Utah Art Guild also operates the Arrowhead Gallery in the Electric Theater Center, located at 68 E Tabernacle in St. George. More information is available at southernutahartguild.com.

