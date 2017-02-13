Southern Utah Weekly Live Music GuideLooking for live music in southern Utah? The Independent Southern Utah Weekly Live Music Guide is your one-stop destination for live music in St. George, Cedar City, Springdale, Mesquite, and the greater southern Utah area.

Jazzy’s

285 N. Bluff St., St. George
Admission is $5.

Thursday 8 p.m.

Sego, Swimm, Pinguin Mofex

Saturday 7 p.m.

Shine Bright, Stayer, Telestial

Even Stevens

471 St. George Blvd., St. George
Admission is free.

Thursday 6 p.m.

Chance Steglich

Friday 6 p.m.

Klas Amman

Saturday noon

Mike & Jacki King

Sunday noon

Oskar & Julia

Facebook Comments