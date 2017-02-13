Looking for live music in southern Utah? The Independent Southern Utah Weekly Live Music Guide is your one-stop destination for live music in St. George, Cedar City, Springdale, Mesquite, and the greater southern Utah area.
Jazzy’s
285 N. Bluff St., St. George
Admission is $5.
Thursday 8 p.m.
Sego, Swimm, Pinguin Mofex
Saturday 7 p.m.
Shine Bright, Stayer, Telestial
Even Stevens
471 St. George Blvd., St. George
Admission is free.
Thursday 6 p.m.
Chance Steglich
Friday 6 p.m.
Klas Amman
Saturday noon
Mike & Jacki King
Sunday noon
Oskar & Julia
