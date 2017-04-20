This week’s Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide features an Earth Day festival, a kite festival, monster trucks, off-road races, military veteran benefits, live music, and more. Check out the complete guide to find out what is going on this weekend near you. For a full list of events, visit The Independent’s Events Calendar.

Children’s creative movement art classes

This creative movement class for children provides an opportunity for them to develop movement and learning skills while using their imagination and exploring their playful spirit. The class teaches dance as a beautiful and fun form of expression and communication. It takes place Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Difiore Center. There is a $45 fee. For more information, contact Jennifer Wadsworth at difiorecenter@gmail.com, or call (208) 360-6255.

Art Works presents new works

Art Works Gallery presents work by eight new gallery artists as well as new works by gallery favorites March 30–April 22 at Art Works Gallery in Cedar City. The show will highlight a diverse collection of work by local, regional, and national artists. For information and times, visit Art Works Gallery, or call (503) 810-0958.

SUU art & design student presentations

On Thursday and Saturday at noon, the SUU Department of Art & Design is proud to present the Senior Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibit at the Southern Utah Museum of Art. The artwork of 27 graduating seniors will be on exhibit from March 23 to April 29. Each student will be presenting their best work in their area of emphasis, including ceramics, illustration, graphic design, painting, drawing, and printmaking. For more information, call (435) 865-8667. Brigham’s Playhouse presents “Annie Get Your Gun”

Annie Oakley is the best shot around, and she manages to support her little brother and sisters by selling the game she hunts. When she’s discovered by Col. Buffalo Bill, he persuades this novel sharpshooter to join his Wild West Show. It only takes one glance for her to fall head over heels for dashing shooting ace Frank Butler, who headlines the show. She soon eclipses Butler as the main attraction, which, while good for business, is bad for romance. Butler hightails it off to join a rival show, his bruised male ego leading the way, but is ultimately pitted against Annie in a final shoot-out. The rousing, surefire finale hits the mark every time in a testament to the power of female ingenuity. This performance takes place Friday–Sunday at 7 p.m. with an additional show Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $17–$76 and can be purchased at BrighamsPlayhouse.com. For more information, call (435) 251-8000.

Josh Larsen at Even Stevens

Josh Larsen will perform at Even Stevens Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (435) 251-6636. WORCS Round 7 World Off Road Championship Series

Come experience one of the most beautiful race locations on the planet Friday–Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Words can’t describe the views you experience racing through the rock and dunes of Sand Hollow State Park. That’s right, the most prestigious and exciting offroad racing series in the world is heading back for round 7 at Sand Hollow in gorgeous southern Utah. Tickets are $10–$150. For more information on registration and full 2017 race event schedule, please visit WORCSRacing.com, email info@offroadsportsllc.com, or call (435) 635-1597.

Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour

St. George will be motorsport entertainment’s epicenter with the nation’s most competitive monster trucks as the Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour invades the Washington County Fairgrounds in Hurricane Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. See these incredible 10,000-pound car-crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and amazing freestyle action! Plus, you can meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party! Tickets are $10–$25 and can be purchased at BoxOffice.PrintTixUSA.com. For information, email Jennifer Davis at jenniferdavis@mtdtour.com, or call (541) 613-7068.

Hurricane Valley Theatrical Company presents “Catch Me If You Can”

Come join in on the fun in this high-flying musical comedy about the adventures of a young, globetrotting con artist Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at HurricaneTheatrical.com, or call (435) 668-9753. Oskar & Julia at Even Stevens Oskar & Julia will perform at Even Stevens Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (435) 251-6636. Lorin Walker Madsen at Jazzy’s