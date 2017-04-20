Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide
This week’s Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide features an Earth Day festival, a kite festival, monster trucks, off-road races, military veteran benefits, live music, and more. Check out the complete guide to find out what is going on this weekend near you. For a full list of events, visit The Independent’s Events Calendar.
Children’s creative movement art classes
This creative movement class for children provides an opportunity for them to develop movement and learning skills while using their imagination and exploring their playful spirit. The class teaches dance as a beautiful and fun form of expression and communication. It takes place Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Difiore Center. There is a $45 fee. For more information, contact Jennifer Wadsworth at difiorecenter@gmail.com, or call (208) 360-6255.
Art Works presents new works
Art Works Gallery presents work by eight new gallery artists as well as new works by gallery favorites March 30–April 22 at Art Works Gallery in Cedar City. The show will highlight a diverse collection of work by local, regional, and national artists. For information and times, visit Art Works Gallery, or call (503) 810-0958.
SUU art & design student presentations
On Thursday and Saturday at noon, the SUU Department of Art & Design is proud to present the Senior Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibit at the Southern Utah Museum of Art. The artwork of 27 graduating seniors will be on exhibit from March 23 to April 29. Each student will be presenting their best work in their area of emphasis, including ceramics, illustration, graphic design, painting, drawing, and printmaking. For more information, call (435) 865-8667.
Brigham’s Playhouse presents “Annie Get Your Gun”
Annie Oakley is the best shot around, and she manages to support her little brother and sisters by selling the game she hunts. When she’s discovered by Col. Buffalo Bill, he persuades this novel sharpshooter to join his Wild West Show. It only takes one glance for her to fall head over heels for dashing shooting ace Frank Butler, who headlines the show. She soon eclipses Butler as the main attraction, which, while good for business, is bad for romance. Butler hightails it off to join a rival show, his bruised male ego leading the way, but is ultimately pitted against Annie in a final shoot-out. The rousing, surefire finale hits the mark every time in a testament to the power of female ingenuity. This performance takes place Friday–Sunday at 7 p.m. with an additional show Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $17–$76 and can be purchased at BrighamsPlayhouse.com. For more information, call (435) 251-8000.
Josh Larsen at Even Stevens
Josh Larsen will perform at Even Stevens Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (435) 251-6636.
WORCS Round 7 World Off Road Championship Series
Come experience one of the most beautiful race locations on the planet Friday–Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Words can’t describe the views you experience racing through the rock and dunes of Sand Hollow State Park. That’s right, the most prestigious and exciting offroad racing series in the world is heading back for round 7 at Sand Hollow in gorgeous southern Utah. Tickets are $10–$150. For more information on registration and full 2017 race event schedule, please visit WORCSRacing.com, email info@offroadsportsllc.com, or call (435) 635-1597.
Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour
St. George will be motorsport entertainment’s epicenter with the nation’s most competitive monster trucks as the Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour invades the Washington County Fairgrounds in Hurricane Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. See these incredible 10,000-pound car-crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and amazing freestyle action! Plus, you can meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party! Tickets are $10–$25 and can be purchased at BoxOffice.PrintTixUSA.com. For information, email Jennifer Davis at jenniferdavis@mtdtour.com, or call (541) 613-7068.
Hurricane Valley Theatrical Company presents “Catch Me If You Can”
Come join in on the fun in this high-flying musical comedy about the adventures of a young, globetrotting con artist Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at HurricaneTheatrical.com, or call (435) 668-9753.
Oskar & Julia at Even Stevens
Oskar & Julia will perform at Even Stevens Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (435) 251-6636.
Lorin Walker Madsen at Jazzy’s
Lorin Walker Madsen will perform Friday at 7 p.m. at Jazzy’s. There will be a $5 cover charge at the door. For more information, call Jazzy’s at (435) 688-9469.
Symphony Band Concert
Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at DSUTix.com or by calling the DSU’s Box Office at (435) 652-7800.
Live music with the Pine Mountain Bluegrass band
The Pine Mountain Bluegrass band will perform at George’s Corner Friday from 8 to 11 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit George’s Corner Restaurant and Pub.
DJ Spinz at The One and Only
DJ Spinz will be at the One and Only Friday night at 9 p.m. Dance the night away, have a few drinks, play pool, and have a great time! Contact The One and Only for more information.
Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Cedar City
Visit the only Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Utah, a real farmers market that sells only locally produced and grown fruit, vegetables, jam, bread, and other farm products. The event happens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the IFA parking lot. For information, contact Symbria Patterson at info@yearroundfarmersmarket.org or call her at (435) 865-6792.
Intermountain Cup Series: Cactus Hugger
The Cactus Hugger is getting an all new race course for 2017! It will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hurricane for a fast and flowy 8.5-mile race. The course incorporates single track from the JEM, Cryptobiotic and Hurricane Cliffstrails in one of the most popular riding areas in St. George. The trail consists of mostly smooth, flowy singletrack with a section of Hurricane Rim that is chunky to keep you on your toes. Registration is $10–$50, and you can register at CactusHuggerIcup.athlete360.com.
March for Science
The Cedar City March for Science will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. Reservations are not needed. This event is free and open to the public. For information, email Jean Bjerke at jeanebjerke@gmail.com, or call (909)732-3868.
Dixie Power Kite Festival
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dixie Power Kite Festival partnered with Washington County School District Foundation to bring a great community event to Southern Utah. Reading charts are sent out in January to all elementary students K-5. The students are encouraged to read a certain amount of minutes per week and parents sign off on the chart. They bring the chart to the Kite Festival and receive a free kite or book as a reward. A whole day of festivities takes place on that day, kite flying, enjoying games, vendors, continuous entertainment, etc. The proceeds from the festival are given to the Washington County School District for literacy programs. In the past 16 years, Dixie Power Kite Festival has given back $350,000 to the literacy programs in the elementary schools. The event location is at the Dixie State University Encampment Mall. For information, visit St. George Chamber.
13th Annual Zion Canyon Earth Day
On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the town of Springdale will celebrate the 13th Annual Zion Canyon Earth Day on the lawn of the Bit & Spur Restaurant. The Zion Canyon Earth Day Celebration is sustainably focused and educationally driven. It is a showcase for local bands, food vendors, and artists, culminating in a unique performance from composer and multi-instrumentalist Nacho Arimany with special guests. Join a lively and diverse crowd as they come together to find common ground through music, food, education, and laughter. Expand your horizons with educational activities, and discover new information from a variety of booths highlighting sustainable practices, products, and ideas. This year they are participating in the March for Science, an international movement taking place in cities and towns around the globe. As the music fades from the stage, they will march from the lawn of the Bit and Spur to the Canyon Community Center where they will gather for a drum circle. The March for Science is a march in solidarity with scientists who want to sound a call to support and safeguard the scientific community in the face of recent policy changes. Don’t forget your drums and signs to help them celebrate science in this peaceful march. For more information or to volunteer contact Julie Hancock, director of the Canyon Community Center, at (435) 772-3434 or email ccc@infowest.com.
Adam Dune live at Even Stevens
Adam Dune will perform at Even Stevens Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (435) 251-6636.
One Hero at a Time at Casablanca
On Saturday from noon to 7 p.m., live bands will play all day hosted by Ray the Music Man. There will be special video showings and also ongoing raffle drawings. Bar concessions will also be open all day. There will be veterans information tables on site as well. The recipient and family will be present throughout the day. There will be several special presentations on stage for the recipient as well as appearances from past recipients. This is a very special event with an opportunity for attendees to meet and shake hands with our veterans. Confirmed Bands so far are Most Wanted, Rockin’ Mockers, The Experiment & The Desert Outlaws, and more to come. Tickets are $20 at the door. For more information, visit CasaBlancaResort.com or call (877) 438-2929.
Jason Tyler Burton at Zion Canyon Brew Pub
Jason Tyler Burton will perform at the Zion Canyon Brew Pub Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (435) 772-0336.
Stayer at Jazzy’s
Stayer, Sunsleeper, and Waking Up With Wolves will perform Friday at 7 p.m. at Jazzy’s. There will be a $5 cover charge at the door. For more information, call Jazzy’s at (435) 688-9469.
Date night and family night board games
Every Saturday night at 7 p.m., go to Game Haven in St. George for a night of board games. This is a fun date night event or a family night event. Board game nights are free and open to the public. For more information, call (435) 627-0616 or email stgeorge@yourgamehaven.com.
Live music with Dick Earl’s Electric Witness
Dick Earl’s Electric Witness will perform at George’s Corner Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit George’s Corner Restaurant and Pub.
Jerry Allen live at Even Stevens
Jerry Allen will perform at Even Stevens Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (435) 251-6636.