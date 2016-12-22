Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide
Merry Christmas weekend! Southern Utah has a few events for you to enjoy with your families over Christmas weekend. Don’t miss out! For a full list of weekend events, visit The Independent’s Events Calendar.
“Lines in Nature” exhibition
“Lines in Nature” is a two-person exhibit featuring the wood carvings of Justin Newby and the paintings and relief prints of Carol Bold. The exhibit will show through Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Canyon Community Center in Springdale. This is a free event. For information, call (415) 385-5459.
Painted Hills Fiber Artists exhibit
The Painted Hills Fiber Artists will feature their work at the St. George Art Museum Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 31. For more information, call Rosemary Hargrove at (435) 817-5650.
Brigham’s Playhouse presents “It’s A Wonderful Life”
Brigham’s Playhouse presents an original musical version of “It’s A Wonderful Life” Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. This theatrical performance will play through Dec. 31. Ticket prices are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, and $17 for children 5–17 and students (with valid student ID). Children under 5 years old are not permitted. Tickets can be purchased at BrighamsPlayhouse.com.
Celtic Woman: Home For Christmas – The Symphony Tour
Celebrate the holiday season, Thursday at 7 p.m. with the multi-platinum Irish singing sensation “Celtic Woman” as they present “Home For Christmas – The Symphony Tour” at the Burns Arena. Tickets are $29–$79 and can be purchased at DSUTix.com.
DJ Spinz at The One and Only
D.J. Spinz will be at the One and Only Friday night at 9 p.m. Dance the night away, have a few drinks, play pool, and have a great time! Contact The One and Only for more information.
Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Cedar City
Visit the only Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Utah, a real farmers market that sells only locally produced and grown fruit, vegetables, jam, bread, and other farm products. The event happens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the IFA parking lot. For information, contact Symbria Patterson at info@yearroundfarmersmarket.org or call her at (435) 865-6792.
Bar G Wranglers at Hurricane Community Center
Bar G Wranglers will perform Saturday, 6 p.m. at the Hurricane Community Center. To learn more about this event, visit BandsInTown.com.
Improv Dixie Live at Even Steven’s
Improv Dixie Live is southern Utah’s newest improv comedy troupe. They will perform live at Even Steven’s Saturday at 7 p.m. Improv Dixie performs every second and fourth Saturday from 7to 10 p.m. This is a free family-friendly event. Bring the kids and make a night of it.