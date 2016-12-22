🔊 Click to listen to story

Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide

Merry Christmas weekend! Southern Utah has a few events for you to enjoy with your families over Christmas weekend. Don’t miss out! For a full list of weekend events, visit The Independent’s Events Calendar.

“Lines in Nature” exhibition

“Lines in Nature” is a two-person exhibit featuring the wood carvings of Justin Newby and the paintings and relief prints of Carol Bold. The exhibit will show through Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Canyon Community Center in Springdale. This is a free event. For information, call (415) 385-5459.

Painted Hills Fiber Artists exhibit The Painted Hills Fiber Artists will feature their work at the St. George Art Museum Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 31. For more information, call Rosemary Hargrove at (435) 817-5650.

Brigham’s Playhouse presents “It’s A Wonderful Life”

Brigham’s Playhouse presents an original musical version of “It’s A Wonderful Life” Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. This theatrical performance will play through Dec. 31. Ticket prices are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, and $17 for children 5–17 and students (with valid student ID). Children under 5 years old are not permitted. Tickets can be purchased at BrighamsPlayhouse.com.

Celtic Woman: Home For Christmas – The Symphony Tour

Celebrate the holiday season, Thursday at 7 p.m. with the multi-platinum Irish singing sensation “Celtic Woman” as they present “Home For Christmas – The Symphony Tour” at the Burns Arena. Tickets are $29–$79 and can be purchased at DSUTix.com.