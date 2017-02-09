Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide
This week’s Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide features live music and comedy acts. Check out the complete guide to find out what is going on this weekend near you. For a full list of events, visit The Independent’s Events Calendar.
“Building Clouds: A Journey From Canyons To Mountains”
Moab pastel artist Sarah Hamingson will display a collection of her paintings in the Canyon Community Center Gallery through Feb. 12. The collection will be on display Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Joyce Hartless of Z-Arts at zarts@springdaletown.com, or call (435) 772-3434 x313.
“Subtle Humor,” February gallery show
Steven Stradley is a conceptual painter. His art practice addresses painting’s referential and phenomenological properties as well as ideas of illusion and artifice. Steven is represented at A Gallery in Salt Lake City and has shown work extensively throughout Utah and the Midwest. Steven currently teaches at Tuacahn High School for the Performing Arts and Dixie State University where he guides students in greater contemporary awareness and exploration as they position themselves in the field of art. His exhibit “Subtle Humor” will be on display at the Difiore Center Thursday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email difiorecenter@gmail.com, or call (435) 673-4206.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” at Brigham’s Playhouse
“The Importance of Being Earnest” plays Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased online at BrighamsPlayhouse.com. For more information, contact Brigham’s Playhouse at (435) 251-8000.
Utah Opera presents “The Elixir of Love”
Utah Opera’s resident artists present Donizetti’s classic opera, “The Elixir of Love. In this western love story, Adina seems to have trouble getting Nemorino, a shy ranch boy, to declare his love, but the story changes when a rival appears on the scene. This is a great performance for all ages. Tickets are $5 per person or $10 per family. Tickets can be purchased at the door. This event will be held Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Electric Theater. For more information, email thansford@usuo.org.
Tom Bennett One Man Band performs live at Harmon’s and Zion Brew Pub
Festive People with John Allred at Jazzy’s
DSU’s Celebrity Concert Series presents Ken Lavigne
The Stage Door presents “Love Letters” at The Electric Theater
The Comedy Machine at Casablanca Resort
The Comedy Machine at Casablanca Resort has top comics from all over the world. This hilarious performance will start at 8:30 p.m. Friday. This is a 21 and older event, ID’s are required. Tickets are $15to $25 and can be purchased at StarTickets.com.
DJ Spinz at The One and Only
D.J. Spinz will be at the One and Only Friday night at 9 p.m. Dance the night away, have a few drinks, play pool, and have a great time! Contact The One and Only for more information.
Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Cedar City
Visit the only Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Utah, a real farmers market that sells only locally produced and grown fruit, vegetables, jam, bread, and other farm products. The event happens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the IFA parking lot. For information, contact Symbria Patterson at info@yearroundfarmersmarket.org or call her at (435) 865-6792.
The Orchestra of Southern Utah presents annual Children’s Jubilee
Bring three cans of food for the Iron County Care and Share and get one free entry per family. Doors open at 1 p.m. for displays including SUU’s planetarium. The orchestra concert begins at 2 p.m. with hands-on art, music, and science activities to follow. Please contact Emily Hepworth at emilyosucedarcity@gmail.com, or call (435) 238-8213.
St. George Opera presents “Love Songs: An Experience to Remember!”
Rumble Night 2 at Jazzy’s
Date night and family night board games
Every Saturday night at 7 p.m., go to Game Haven in St. George for a night of board games. This is a fun date night event or a family night event. Board game nights are free and open to the public. For more information, call (435) 627-0616 or email stgeorge@yourgamehaven.com.