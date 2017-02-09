🔊 Click to listen to story

This week’s Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide features live music and comedy acts. Check out the complete guide to find out what is going on this weekend near you. For a full list of events, visit The Independent’s Events Calendar.



“Building Clouds: A Journey From Canyons To Mountains”

Moab pastel artist Sarah Hamingson will display a collection of her paintings in the Canyon Community Center Gallery through Feb. 12. The collection will be on display Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Joyce Hartless of Z-Arts at zarts@springdaletown.com, or call (435) 772-3434 x313.

“Subtle Humor,” February gallery show

Steven Stradley is a conceptual painter. His art practice addresses painting’s referential and phenomenological properties as well as ideas of illusion and artifice. Steven is represented at A Gallery in Salt Lake City and has shown work extensively throughout Utah and the Midwest. Steven currently teaches at Tuacahn High School for the Performing Arts and Dixie State University where he guides students in greater contemporary awareness and exploration as they position themselves in the field of art. His exhibit “Subtle Humor” will be on display at the Difiore Center Thursday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email difiorecenter@gmail.com, or call (435) 673-4206.