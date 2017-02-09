southern utah weekend eventsSouthern Utah Weekend Events Guide

This week’s Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide features live music and comedy acts. Check out the complete guide to find out what is going on this weekend near you. For a full list of events, visit The Independent’s Events Calendar.

“Building Clouds: A Journey From Canyons To Mountains”

southern utah weekend events features: sarah

Moab pastel artist Sarah Hamingson will display a collection of her paintings in the Canyon Community Center Gallery through Feb. 12. The collection will be on display Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Joyce Hartless of Z-Arts at zarts@springdaletown.com, or call (435) 772-3434 x313.

“Subtle Humor,” February gallery show

southern utah weekend events features subtle humor

Steven Stradley is a conceptual painter. His art practice addresses painting’s referential and phenomenological properties as well as ideas of illusion and artifice. Steven is represented at A Gallery in Salt Lake City and has shown work extensively throughout Utah and the Midwest. Steven currently teaches at Tuacahn High School for the Performing Arts and Dixie State University where he guides students in greater contemporary awareness and exploration as they position themselves in the field of art. His exhibit “Subtle Humor” will be on display at the Difiore Center Thursday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email difiorecenter@gmail.com, or call (435) 673-4206.

“The Importance of Being Earnest” at Brigham’s Playhouse

southern utah weekend events features The Importance of being Earnest

“The Importance of Being Earnest” plays Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased online at BrighamsPlayhouse.com. For more information, contact Brigham’s Playhouse at (435) 251-8000.

Utah Opera presents “The Elixir of Love”

the sourthern utah weekend events features the elixir of love

Utah Opera’s resident artists present Donizetti’s classic opera, “The Elixir of Love. In this western love story, Adina seems to have trouble getting Nemorino, a shy ranch boy, to declare his love, but the story changes when a rival appears on the scene. This is a great performance for all ages. Tickets are $5 per person or $10 per family. Tickets can be purchased at the door. This event will be held Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Electric Theater. For more information, email thansford@usuo.org.

Tom Bennett One Man Band performs live at Harmon’s and Zion Brew Pub

southern utah weekend events features tom bennett
Tom Bennett One Man Band will perform live folk and blues music Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Harmon’s in Santa Clara.and at Zion Canyon Brew Pub Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. These events are free and open to the public. Enjoy live music with a great meal at Zion Canyon Brew Pub. For more information, visit TomBennettOneManBand.com or email sweetsaltrecords@gmail.com.

Festive People with John Allred at Jazzy’s 

southern utah weekend events features festive people
Festive People will perform with John Allred Friday at 7 p.m. at Jazzy’s. For more information, visit BandsInTown.com.

DSU’s Celebrity Concert Series presents Ken Lavigne

southern utah weekend events features Ken Lavigne
Ken Lavigne and his band will perform ballads, show tunes, and classical crossover hits in the style of Andrea Bocelli and Josh Groban. Joined by a four-piece ensemble, Lavigne takes his audience on a riveting and enchanting journey, retelling his personal campaign to sing at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops. He will perform Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Dixie State University’s Cox Auditorium. Tickets are $25 for general admission and can be purchased at Tickets.dsutix.com.

The Stage Door presents “Love Letters” at The Electric Theater

southern utah weekend events features Love Letters
Friday and Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Electric Theater allows you to share a valentine with your sweetheart with A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters.” This is a play that follows a relationship from childhood through death. General admission is $50. Tickets can be purchased online. For more information, contact Kerry Perry at The Stage Door at thestagedoortheater@yahoo.com, or call (435) 656-4407.

The Comedy Machine at Casablanca Resort

Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide features The Comedy Machine

The Comedy Machine at Casablanca Resort has top comics from all over the world. This hilarious performance will start at 8:30 p.m. Friday. This is a 21 and older event, ID’s are required. Tickets are $15to $25 and can be purchased at StarTickets.com.

DJ Spinz at The One and Only

southern utah weekend events: dj

D.J. Spinz will be at the One and Only Friday night at 9 p.m. Dance the night away, have a few drinks, play pool, and have a great time! Contact The One and Only for more information.

Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Cedar City

Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide features the Year-Round Cedar City Farmers Market

Visit the only Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Utah, a real farmers market that sells only locally produced and grown fruit, vegetables, jam, bread, and other farm products. The event happens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the IFA parking lot. For information, contact Symbria Patterson at info@yearroundfarmersmarket.org or call her at (435) 865-6792.

The Orchestra of Southern Utah presents annual Children’s Jubilee

Southern utah weekend events features Childrens Jubilee
On Saturday, at 1 p.m., go to the Heritage Center Theatre in Cedar City for the 14th annual Children’s Jubilee, presented by The Orchestra of Southern Utah. The jubilee features a concert designed for young listeners with hands-on activities. Tickets are $5.

Bring three cans of food for the Iron County Care and Share and get one free entry per family. Doors open at 1 p.m. for displays including SUU’s planetarium. The orchestra concert begins at 2 p.m. with hands-on art, music, and science activities to follow. Please contact Emily Hepworth at emilyosucedarcity@gmail.com, or call (435) 238-8213.

St. George Opera presents “Love Songs: An Experience to Remember!”

southern utah weekend events features love sngs
Join St. George Opera as they inspire passion this valentine season with a night of singing, audience prizes, and indulgent desserts. Talented artists from southern Utah, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City perform love songs from musicals and operas, including music from “Carousel,” “Kiss Me Kate,” “My Fair Lady,” “Carmen,” “La Traviata,” and more. The performance will be held Saturday at the St. George Art Museum at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door or online. For more information, contact Amy Neilsen at saintgeorgeopera@gmail.com, or call (435) 668-7313.

Rumble Night 2 at Jazzy’s

southern utah weekend events features: Post Nothing at Jazzy's
Rumble Night 2 at Jazzy’s presents the live music of H.T.S.A.E.M, Robots Guide, and Sleep Dealer. This event will start Saturday at 7 p.m. at Jazzy’s. There is a $5 cover charge. For more information, call Jazzy’s at (435) 688-9469.

Date night and family night board games

southern utah weekend events guide: game night

Every Saturday night at 7 p.m., go to Game Haven in St. George for a night of board games. This is a fun date night event or a family night event. Board game nights are free and open to the public. For more information, call (435) 627-0616 or email stgeorge@yourgamehaven.com.

Guns N’ Roses and Cheap Trick tribute at Casablanca Resort

southern utah weekend events features Guns_n_Roses_Nottingham_2012
A Guns n’ Roses and Cheap Trick double tribute band will perform Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at the Casablanca Resort. This is a 21-and-older event. ID’s are required. Tickets are $15 to $35 and can be purchased at StarTickets.com.
